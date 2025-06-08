Tinubu mourns seasoned administrator, Fidelis Kaigama

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama and members of the Kaigama family of Taraba State on the passing of their brother and father, Fidelis Kaigama.

Fidelis Kaigama died on June 6, at 84.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, described the late Kaigama as a distinguished public servant, educationist, and administrator who lived a life of integrity and unwavering dedication to his community, the nation, and humanity.

“The late Fidelis Kaigama was a steward of purpose, a voice for good governance, and a beacon of fairness in administration. Throughout his career, he embodied the highest ideals of service, competence, humility, and vision. He approached every task with tireless devotion and clarity of purpose.

“As a public servant and administrator, he rose to the highest office, becoming a Federal Permanent Secretary. He mentored many, shaping minds with wisdom, guiding hearts with compassion, discipline, and inspiration in his workplace. Generations of public officers and private individuals who flourished under his influence regard him as a hero,” President Tinubu said.

The President also commiserated with the Taraba State Government on the loss of this illustrious son, whose words of wisdom and encouragement will be sorely missed.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Fidelis Kaigama’s soul and comfort for those who mourn him.