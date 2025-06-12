Tinubu hails Buhari for making June 12 Democracy Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, describing the move as a bold step in correcting a historical injustice and honouring the will of the Nigerian people.

Speaking on Wednesday during his address to a joint session of the National Assembly to mark Democracy Day, President Tinubu said Buhari’s decision to designate June 12 as Democracy Day, in honour of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, reflected the nation’s resolve to uphold the truth of its democratic journey.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed by making June 12 Democracy Day,” Tinubu said.

He noted that Buhari also officially acknowledged Chief M.K.O. Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe, as the winners of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was widely considered Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll but was later annulled by the military regime.

President Tinubu, a key figure in the pro-democracy struggle during the 1990s, described the moment as deeply emotional and a reminder of the sacrifices made to secure and sustain democratic governance in Nigeria.

“As I walked into this hallowed chamber, I was filled with both a sense of accomplishment and resolve,” he told lawmakers. “Democracy has risen from the ashes of military rule to take its rightful place as the only acceptable mode of governance for our resilient and beloved people.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy and continuing the work of those who paid the ultimate price to restore civilian rule.

“Since 2018, we have celebrated Democracy Day on June 12 to commemorate the sacrifices of the men and women who fought for our democratic rights,” he said. “Today, I affirm before Almighty God and all of you that I will do all within my power to build and protect our democracy, as the divine hand intends.”

Tinubu’s remarks came as the country marked another year since the historic June 12 election, often viewed as the turning point in Nigeria’s modern democratic evolution.

