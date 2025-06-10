Three years felt like forty — Patience Jonathan reflects on PhD journey

Patience Jonathan

By Nnasom David

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has opened up about the personal and academic challenges she faced while pursuing her doctoral degree, describing the three-year journey as feeling like “forty years of struggle.”

Speaking during a testimony and thanksgiving service at Streams of Joy International, Abuja, Patience Jonathan recounted the doubts, physical stress, and emotional toll she endured throughout her PhD program.

“When I went to pick up the PhD form, I asked myself, ‘What am I going to do with this now that I have finished as First Lady?’ But God told me, ‘If these young children can make it, why can’t you?’ So, I tried. Honestly, those three years felt like forty,” she said.

Despite being significantly older than most of her classmates, she approached the learning experience with humility and persistence.

“I wasn’t ashamed. When the teacher was teaching, I raised my hand and asked questions. The younger ones understood things quickly, but me, Mama, I had to ask three times before I understood one. I kept going. I wasn’t afraid to learn,” she added.

Jonathan emphasized that age should never be a barrier to education and encouraged Nigerians of all ages to pursue knowledge fearlessly.

“There is no age limit in education. Whether you’re 10 or 100 years old, you can make it. Just sit like me. Be determined, and you will succeed.”

She also used the opportunity to call for unity and collective effort in building a stronger Nigeria, urging religious leaders and citizens alike to support the nation’s progress through prayer and action.

“This is Nigeria. Nigeria belongs to all of us. And we must work together to make Nigeria great. One person alone cannot do it. It takes all of us, joining hands, to make this country succeed.”

Celebrating her academic milestone, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for seeing her through what once seemed impossible.

“That thing that seemed impossible, God made it possible. Last week was my graduation. I give God the glory. If I, Patience, can make it, then you—especially the younger ones—can do even better.”