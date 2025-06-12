Sony Music Publishing signs landmark deal with highlife legend Bright Chimezie

By Benjamin Njoku

Sony Music Publishing has announced a significant publishing deal with Nigerian highlife legend Bright Chimezie, aimed at preserving and revitalizing his rich musical legacy.

Known for his vibrant style and the creation of the “Zigima Sound,” Chimezie’s influence remains pivotal in the evolution of modern highlife and Afrobeat.

Sony Music Publishing will administer and consolidate Chimezie’s extensive catalog of classic recordings and compositions.

The partnership aims to introduce his timeless music to new generations of fans worldwide while ensuring his creative legacy is protected and promoted.

Bright Chimezie’s music has transcended time and continues to resonate across borders,” said Mr. Godwin Tom, Managing director of Sony Music Publishing Company Nigeria.

“We are honored to bring his extraordinary catalog into our family and look forward to creating new opportunities that celebrate his contributions to African music.”

Speaking on the partnership, Bright Chimezie expressed his excitement: “This is a necessary step to help preserve our traditional and cultural heritage for generations unborn. I’ve always believed in the power of my music to unite and inspire, and I’m thrilled to work with a global partner like Sony Music Publishing to take Zigima to the world.”

The deal underscores Sony Music Publishing’s ongoing commitment to investing in African music heritage and empowering legendary artists through innovative publishing and catalog strategies and Bright Chimezie’s ability to adapt to the modern trends and embrace change.