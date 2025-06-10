Scores eliminated as NAF airstrikes destroy terrorists’ enclaves in Lake Chad

File photo of a Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has destroyed major terrorist enclave used as a training ground, in Bukar Meram, on the southern flank of the Lake Chad region, Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Monday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the operation was conducted on Monday, following credible intelligence on the plan by the terrorists to attack Marte and Monguno communities.

According to him, the airstrikes resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of key logistics infrastructure, including supply vehicles, weapons storage sites, and makeshift shelters.

“Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the strike effectively disrupted imminent threats posed to the communities of Marte and Monguno, reinforcing NAF’s proactive posture in safeguarding civilian populations and critical territories.

“The NAF remains resolute in its mandate to protect the sovereignty of the nation and ensure lasting peace and security across the Northeast and beyond,” he said.

Vanguard News