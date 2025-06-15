Sanmi Michael plans US tour with view to elevate African sound on global stage

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an era where highlife and performance music is gaining popularity one musical powerhouse and his band are redefining what it means to perform African music with soul, tradition, and international sophistication. Sanmi Michael is at the top of this genre and he is complemented by his exceptional band, The Rockers. They are known for their electrifying performances and deeply African musical inputs which have made them to be loved by many.

Blending Yoruba percussion, highlife melodies, Afro-jazz instrumentation, and modern improvisation, Sanmi Michael has become a recognized face at major local and international events, concerts, festivals, ceremonies and much more showcases. With a sound that’s both nostalgic and entertaining, Sanmi points out that, “From my experience and understanding every song has a message, expression, groove, melody and space. Whether it’s a stripped acoustic track or a full band explosion, if it speaks the truth, moves your body, sticks in your head, and breathes, it’s good music.”

Attesting to his work and how far he has come with his band he boasts of nominations, recognitions and wins from Yomafa Global Award, Maya Awards among other prestigious awarding platforms. Rooted in Culture, Soaring in Recognition, Sanmi Michael and the Rockers Band continues to steer their craft into more international heights as he is set to embark on a United States tour powered by Samuel Ekundayo of Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment LLC.

On how he prepares for his performances he disclosed that, “Personal rehearsal is key and I rehearse with my team regularly not just to hit the notes, but to lock in the chemistry. Sound check is crucial; it’s where we tweak the room, the levels, the flow. Setlists are carefully crafted and we think of them like storytelling arcs: where to build, where to breathe, when to blow the roof off.”

We bring more than music to the stage Sanmi notes as he unveils that, “Eye contact, sharing stories between songs, inviting them to sing or move with us creates intimacy. We want people to feel like they’re part of the moment, not just watching it.”

With new projects in the works and a US tour scheduled for 2025 into 2026 the Rockers continue to prove that African music isn’t just about rhythm but its of legacy, a language, and a light that must be kept alive.