Safety: LASDRI targets 80,000 drivers for training by Dec ‘25

•Upscales container truck drivers’ skill

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Drivers Institute, LASDRI, has disclosed plans to train at least 80,000 drivers by the end of 2025 on personal safety and that of other road users.

LASDRI General Manager, Mrs. Afusat Tiamiyu, stated this during a phased special training session of the Association of Maritime Reefer Trucks Owners, AMRTO, drivers at the agency’s headquarters, LSTC Yard, Oshodi, Lagos.

Tiamiyu said: “From January till April ending, we have been able to train 24,000 drivers and we are targeting like 80,000 by the end of this year.

“We were able to do 56,000 last year and we want to work on getting more. That informs why we don’t stay in our office, we move, and we do on-site trainings for drivers.

“Some companies will say they don’t want to release their drivers for any reason, we say okay we can move our facilities, both human and material resources, to your doorsteps but the only thing is that we don’t issue our cards outside so as to avoid racketeering.”

The LASDRI boss, who personally engaged the AMRTO drivers in an educative and interactive session, harped on the fact that safe driving remained the main target of the training, while availing them the 3Cs important tips of driving, including caution, concentration and consideration.

Tiamiyu noted that the agency was in partnership with AMRTO to train their articulated truck drivers, 150 in total, on how to be professional.

“For AMRTO, we are doing their trainings in phases, we have done two, this is the third phase. The first set of people were 21 in number; the second phase,19; and today, they are 15.

“What they are taught is that driving is not a commoner’s affairs, you have to be trained. We believe with continuous orientation, training and retraining, we will be able to get the best out of them.

“Majority of them are ignorant of what they are required to know but we are taking them back to classroom. I have told them, even the first two sets we have been able to train have good stories about the agency because we took our time to take them through the skills required to be defensive drivers.

“After the training, we usually subject them to computer-based test, we don’t compromise our position after the training in Lagos State here.

“We issue them Drivers Institute Re-certification Card, and we don’t issue the card without you taking a good grade, we issue it to them because of their performance.’’

In a chat with newsmen on why the training was necessary, AMRTO Chairman Mr. Gbadeyan Babalola, said the association took the step in alignment with the state driving culture, adding that a specialised job required a specialised training.

“The training was to align our drivers with the standard driving culture in Lagos State, given LASDRI’s spacious compound which can accommodate up to 500 drivers at a time, but because of the essence of our job, which is specialised, we break them into batches,’’ Babalola said.

SEC warns Nigerians against investing in Punisher coin, says issuers not registered

The Securities and Exchange

Commission, SEC, has warned Nigerians against investing in Punisher Coin, also known as Spun.

In a notice weekend, the commission said its investigations showed that Spun was a meme coin, adding that its promoters or issuers were not registered to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian capital market.

The SEC, which noted that meme coins had no use case, value or projects backing them, said: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“The Commission”) has been drawn to several online publications advertising an unauthorized presale of Crypto coin termed ‘PUNISHER COIN’ aka ‘SPUN’,” the statement reads.

“The Commission hereby informs the public that the promoters or issuers of “PUNISHER COIN” aka “SPUN” are NOT REGISTERED to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian Capital Market, and also PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) is not approved by the Commission for issuance to the public.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that PUNISHER COIN ($PUN) is a Meme coin. Meme coins generally have no use case, intrinsic value or tangible projects backing them.

“Any attributed value to meme coin is usually linked to its promoters or the community effort which most often than not are susceptible to pump and dump schemes (a form of fraudulent activity that involves promoters spreading false or misleading information to create a buying frenzy that “pumps” up the price of a ‘coin’ and then “dumps” the coin by selling their own coins at the inflated price.”

It said once the promoters dump their coins and stops hype, the coin’s price “typically falls and investors lose money.”