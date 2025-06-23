Qatar says ‘reserves right’ to respond after Iran attack

Qatar on Monday said it “reserved the right to respond” after Iran attacked the US Al Udeid base hosted in the Gulf state, the largest American military facility in the region.

“We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement, adding that the US base had been evacuated as a precaution ahead of the attack.

