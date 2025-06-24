Polobubo Cottage Hospital: Delta riverine community laments lack of doctors, nurses  

Polobubo Cottage Hospital

By Jimitota Onoyume, POLOBUBO

The Polobubo (Tsekelewu) Cottage Hospital in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, is in an extremely deplorable situation, says Mr. Paul Toruwei, president-general of the bloc communities.

Continuing, he said the despicable state of the hospital has resulted in the death of several residents of the community, who could not get medical care for even less complicated ailments.

“We have lost hundreds of souls, including children and pregnant women, as a direct result of this hospital not functioning. Conditions that should have been easily treated have become fatal due to the absence of prompt medical attention. The community mourns, not because help is impossible, but because it has been willfully withheld,” he lamented.

Revive our hospital to avert preventable deaths — Toruwei

The community urged the Delta State government to intervene for the sake of citizens dying periodically because of the lack of medical attention.

“We call on the Delta State government to urgently revive the Polobubo Cottage Hospital by deploying qualified medical professionals—doctors, nurses, technicians, and support staff. It should restore and upgrade medical equipment and diagnostic tools and ensure consistent medical supplies and funding for operational sustainability,” Toruwei pleaded.

“Sadly, the hospital has remained non-functional due to inadequate staffing, lack of essential equipment, and total government neglect. The result has been devastating: community members continue to suffer from treatable illnesses, delayed diagnoses, and needless deaths daily.

“There are no resident doctors, nurses, or technical staff, no presence of the medical professionals needed to provide even the most basic healthcare services,” he said.

Toruwei recalled that the state government took over the hospital after its completion for N596 million through a strategic partnership between Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and the Egbema-Gbaramatu Community Development Foundation (EGCDF) under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

Monument of suffering and carelessness

Despite its noble origins and critical importance to the community it was built to serve, the Polobubo (Tsekelewu) Cottage Hospital in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, stands today as a stark symbol of abandonment,” the community said in a statement.

The facility was officially handed over to the Delta State Government in 2018 for management and operation, after being furnished and put into service for N596 million through a strategic partnership between Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, and the Egbema-Gbaramatu Community Development Foundation (EGCDF) under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

Community leaders have frequently expressed their displeasure with these operational shortcomings and urged the state government to meet its responsibilities by establishing a fully operational healthcare facility with trained staff and up-to-date equipment.

Instead of providing life-saving services, the hospital has turned into a symbol of neglect and hopelessness.

This failure is especially unacceptable in light of the enormous contributions made by the Polobubo (Tsekelewu) community to Delta State’s and the country’s overall economic strength.

The community plays host to numerous major oil and gas operations, including Chevron Nigeria Limited in Opuekeba, Olero fields, and offshore flow stations; NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture, operators of the Opuama Flow Station (OML 40); and the Tsekelewu/Polobubo marginal field with about five oil wells.

Reminder to Gov Oborevwori

The community stated, “Your Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, we remind you that Polobubo is not a forgotten outpost; it is one of Delta State’s most vital economic assets. Its people deserve more than neglect; they deserve life, dignity, and access to basic healthcare.

“The Polobubo (Tsekelewu) community has kept its part of the social contract, supporting the economy, enabling oil production, and accepting corporate presence. It is time for the government to honor its responsibility to protect and care for the people.

“Let the Polobubo Cottage Hospital live up to its purpose. Let it save lives.”

