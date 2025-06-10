Police arraign artisan, 36, for alleged defamation, cheating

The Nigeria Police Force

A 36-year-old artisan, Emmanuel Temitope, on Tuesday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defaming and cheating his employer.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is facing a two -count charge bordering on defamation and cheating.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that the defendant in April did threaten to defame the complainant, Kolawole Shoore via a WhatsApp voice note.

Akinloye alleged that the defamation of the complainant by the defendant, resulted in his sack from his job and withdrawal of his entitlement.

He alleged that the defendant in March did obtain N1.8 million from the complainant for the demolition and renovation of a building at Liberty Road , Ibadan, but failed to complete the job.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 373 and 421 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦750,000, with two sureties in like amount.

She further ruled that one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant, and thereafter, adjourned the matter until Sept. 4, for hearing

Vanguard News