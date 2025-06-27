Opposition parties unite to challenge APC in Gombe

APC

Some opposition party members in Gombe State have formed a coalition to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition includes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Labour Party.



It also comprises some aggrieved members of the APC in the state who have chosen to align with the opposition for a common goal.



At a news conference on Friday in Gombe, Mr Jibrin Barde, PDP’s 2023 governorship candidate, said the coalition was in the people’s best interest.



Barde stated that Governor Yahaya’s administration had failed to meet campaign promises and had fallen short of public expectations.



He stated that the coalition aims to unite opposition parties in order to provide quality leadership and governance in the state.



Barde described the APC government in Gombe as “incompetent and insensitive,” accusing it of failing to improve residents’ welfare and overall governance.



“We believe that successful leadership change requires unity among the opposition and a shared purpose among the people.



“This is not about any individual or personality, but a moral duty for all to challenge the APC’s misrule,” he said.



Barde further stressed the coalition’s aim to eradicate hunger, poverty and poor leadership in the state.



He said they seek a responsible, transparent, accountable, and competent government that delivers good governance and services.



Also speaking, Mr Adamu Modibbo, SDP chairman in the state, said the move involves concerned sons and daughters seeking leadership change in Gombe State.



Modibbo explained that all parties agreed to set aside personal ambitions and mobilise grassroots support for a better Gombe State.



He called on other political groups and residents to join the coalition to achieve inclusive governance for the state’s collective benefit.



ADC chairman Mr Auwal Barde and Labour Party’s Mr Benjamin Abner echoed similar sentiments, pledging unity for Gombe State’s greater good.