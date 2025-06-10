Nile University Hosts 6th Annual Career Fair, Connect Students with Industry Leaders

Abuja, Nigeria, June 4, 2025— Nile University of Nigeria held its 6th Annual Career Fair, a flagship event designed to connect final-year undergraduate and current postgraduate students with leading employers and industry experts across multiple sectors.

The fair brought together over 200 employer-partners and corporate exhibitors from diverse sectors, including Finance, Consulting, Energy, FMCG, Telecommunications, Engineering, Media, Technology, among others. These organizations set up interactive booths designed to facilitate direct engagement with students, offering insights into diverse career pathways while helping students explore how their skills, academic backgrounds, and aspirations align with current industry demands.

Speaking on the university’s goal for this annual event, Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, emphasized, “At Nile University, we are not only focused on academic excellence but also on ensuring that our students graduate ready to compete, contribute, and lead in the global workforce. The Career Fair is part of our continued collaboration with industry leaders to create bridges between the classroom and the boardroom.”

Nile University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, delivering a welcome address at the 6th annual career fair, 2025.

A major highlight of the event was the Panel Session which featured six seasoned human capital experts who delivered thought-provoking discussions on the changing world of work, career growth, and employer expectations. Panelists included, Mr. Kingsley Ogirri, Group Head, Human Resources, Providus Bank, Dr. Odiri Oginni, CFA, Managing Director, United Capital Asset Management, Mr. Kehinde Akintobi, Head, Talent Acquisition, Sahara Group, Mrs. Jolomi Fawehinmi, People & Culture Director, Coca-Cola HBC, and Mr. Olusegun Osoneye, Senior Recruiter, McKinsey & Company

Each speaker shared real-world perspectives on topics ranging from managing a multi-generational workforce and adapting to digital disruptions, to enhancing financial literacy and excelling in early-career roles.

The success of the 6th Annual Career Fair reflects Nile University’s robust approach to student development and its long-standing commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance graduate employability. It also reinforces the school’s strategic alignment with the employability goals of Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network, and owners of Nile University of Nigeria

Group photo: Nile University Management and the Panelists at the 6th Annual Career Fair, 2025.

With initiatives such as the annual career fair, Nile University continues to position itself at the forefront of producing future-ready graduates equipped with knowledge, skills, and the confidence to shape industries and communities.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff.

The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 institutions across 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions.

Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia.

To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

For Media Information

Abel Kure

Senior Marketing Communications & PR Officer

Nile University of Nigeria.