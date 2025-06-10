‘Nigeria failed him’ – Ex-Army Major dies in kidnappers’ den after N10m ransom payment

FILE IMAGE

…Nigeria failed him, kinsmen lament

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Retired Major Joe Ajayi, who was kidnapped from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, a few weeks ago, has died in the kidnappers’ den, despite a ransom of N10 million paid for his release.

Meanwhile, Bunu Leaders Forum said the gruesome manner the retired major died was on the conscience of Nigerian leaders, who have neglected their duties to the nation’s call. It lamented that Nigeria failed him.

Major Ajayi, 80, was kidnapped on May 21 at his hometown of Odo-Ape in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State at about 11:30 p.m.

Vanguard gathered that the initial demand of N50 million ransom by the abductors lingered for long when the family could not pay, which resulted in his health deteriorating as he had no access to his medication.

It was gathered that the kidnappers informed the family that their plea for his medication to be forwarded to him would come at an extra cost, a concession that couldn’t be met by the family.

However, as soon as the abductors discovered that Ajayi couldn’t survive, they reduced the ransom to N10 million.

A source in the community said that the Ajayi’s family, believing he was still alive, quickly agreed to pay the N10 million for his rescue.

“Once the ransom was paid, the kidnappers directed the family to where they would find him, only for them to meet his (Ajayi) lifeless body.”

The retired army officer’s remains have been deposited at Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary.

The development has caused uproars in Kogi, especially in the community where criminal elements are rampaging.

Reacting, the Bunu Leaders Forum said the gruesome manner the retired major died was on the conscience of Nigerian leaders, who have neglected their duties to the nation’s call.

The Forum in a statement by Prof. Olu Obafemi and Dr. Ade Abanida, chairman and secretary respectively, noted that the country failed the major, saying: “It is with a broken heart and a heavy spirit that the Bunu Leaders Forum and the entire Bunu District, expressed deepest condolences to the family, community, military colleagues (that also joined to work round the challenge), friends and well-wishers of our revered elder, Major Joe Ajayi (retd), whose life was wickedly and unjustly cut short in the most horrific and inhumane manner.

“Major Ajayi was not just a retired officer of the Nigerian Army, he was a gallant war veteran who fought bravely to keep Nigeria united during the civil war. After his military service, he answered a higher call as a servant of God, pastoring, mentoring, building lives, and offering comfort to many across our land.

“He was a pillar of wisdom and stability in Bunu land and an unwavering voice of integrity and peace. He was a staunch believer and strong member of the BDA, and of the Advisory Committee of the Bunu Leaders Forum.

“He lived for service, and he died in painful betrayal by a nation that failed to protect one of her finest sons.”

However, Governor Ahmed Ododo of the state, speaking at the Eid ground last Sallah in Okene appealed to residents to remain calm as efforts to rid the criminal elements out of the state were already yielding positive results.