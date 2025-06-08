New crime tactic alarms Imo residents as victim survives suspected kidnap for organ harvest

By Chidi Nkwopara | Owerri

A disturbing new trend in criminal activity is emerging in Imo State, causing growing fear and tension among residents. In what appears to be a case of attempted kidnap for possible organ harvesting, a man narrowly escaped after being drugged and abandoned in a bush in Ngor Okpala.

The victim, Onyekwere Edward Emeka, a native of Olakwo Enyiogugu, shared his terrifying experience with Vanguard in Owerri, revealing how an ordinary commute turned into a near-tragedy on May 28, 2025.

“I was waiting for a bus at the Fire Service Roundabout around 8 a.m., heading to Mbaise,” Emeka recounted. “An Imo transport bus stopped, and I entered. Shortly after, the driver asked me to give him ₦1,000 change. I handed it over and suddenly began to feel dizzy.”

Emeka said he lost consciousness and later woke up to find himself tied up and blindfolded in an unknown bush.

“I heard a voice asking what I was doing there. I screamed for help, and the person came closer. After I explained what happened, he told me I was in Ngor Okpala,” he said.

The stranger untied him, took a photo for evidence, and led him out of the bush. Although Emeka tried to get his rescuer’s name, the man declined, fearing he could be mistaken for a suspect.

“He dropped me off at Ihitte Junction on the Owerri-Aba Road and helped me board a vehicle back to Owerri,” Emeka added.

Despite the ordeal, Emeka said he did not report the incident to the police.

“I don’t know the vehicle’s registration number and I can’t recognize the driver. I just want to alert the public. Eternal vigilance should be our watchword.”

The case has sparked concern among residents, who are now urging security agencies to investigate the growing fear of organized abductions linked to organ harvesting.

As of press time, the police are yet to comment on the incident.