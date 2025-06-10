Ndume to Tinubu: 22 PDP govs endorsed Jonathan, yet he lost woefully

By Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA— THE lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Senator Ali Ndume, yesterday, distanced himself from the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

This came on a day former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal, warned that politicians defecting to the APC would face strong opposition from voters in the 2027 general elections.

In May, 22 governors elected on the platform of the APC unanimously endorsed President Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, at the APC National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Uzodimma moved the motion for Tinubu’s adoption as the APC’s sole candidate, which was seconded by the PGF Vice Chairman, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

But speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics programme on Sunday night, Ndume said former President Goodluck Jonathan secured the endorsement of 22 governors of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015 but lost re-election to former President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

The high-ranking APC member, who had been in the National Assembly for over 20 years, said he did not support the decision of the APC governors as “things are very bad in the country” at the moment.

He lamented the harsh economic situation, the skyrocketing cost of living in the country and the insecurity ravaging parts of Nigeria.

“Nigerians cannot see any hope; they doubt the Renewed Hope of the President,” he said.

While noting that he stormed out of the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja when the governors endorsed the president for re-election, the Borno senator said: “I was there, but that was not why I was there.

“I was there for a summit, and when I realised that it was not a summit and a voice vote was put about the endorsement of Mr President, I just left, and that does not mean I am not an APC member. The majority had their way, but a few of us felt that was not right.

“It happened before, not once, not twice. It happened during Jonathan’s time. That does not mean anything. Politicians are decamping, but the people who are the voters are not decamping.

“I hope he would look back historically and see that the gathering of people to endorse you does not mean anything.

“Jonathan had 22 governors then endorsing him as is done now. And what happened? Jonathan lost woefully. A lot of money was spent. Even though the election was shifted, we are not learning our lessons. I pity Mr President.”

Why APC defectors’ll face voters’ wrath — Babachir Lawal

Similarly, former SGF, Babachir Lawal, has warned that politicians defecting to the APC would face strong opposition from voters in the 2027 general elections.

He spoke against the backdrop of defections by governors and National Assembly members to the APC from other political parties.

Lawal stated that defectors were often driven by self-interest, rather than public service, a trend that Nigerians were increasingly rejecting.

In a chat with Vanguard, he said: “Those who’ve mismanaged funds know their original party won’t grant them tickets, so they seek refuge elsewhere. But once they’re on the campaign trail, they’ll face the consequences of their actions. People won’t hesitate to express their dissatisfaction.

“Nigeria can never truly become a one-party state. It’s more accurate to say it’ll be a case of the APC versus the rest.”

Lawal also highlighted the growing public frustration with the current administration, pointing to rising economic difficulties as a major factor. He shared troubling examples from his village, where the cost of living has become unbearable for ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “A six-inch block that once cost ¦ 150 under the past government now sells for ¦ 550. How can ordinary Nigerians afford to build homes under such conditions? Even farmers are struggling. The price of produce has dropped, making it hard for them to earn a living.

“I tried to intervene by offering them food, but the discontent is widespread. It’s a reflection of how severe the situation has become.

“Imported rice, often expired, floods the market, making it impossible for local producers to compete. It’s a tough situation.”

Despite the challenges, Lawal expressed hope in Nigeria’s resilience, pointing to the resourcefulness of its people in difficult times.

“They’ve coined a phrase: ‘The current administration has been shamed.’ When I asked who shamed the administration, they replied, ‘Monazite.’ It’s a testament to how resourceful people have become,” Lawal said.

The former SGF urged Nigerians to hold politicians accountable, especially those defecting to the APC for personal gain.

He also warned that voters would punish such defectors in the 2027 elections.

“Those campaigning on the APC platform will face significant backlash. Nigerians are well aware of the situation, and they will not tolerate mismanagement or opportunism,” he said.

Ndume, a lone wolf opposition — PRESIDENCY

Replying Ndume last night, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, accused him of making a sweeping statement without providing any scintilla of proof.

The presidential spokesman said: “Ndume is entitled to his opinion, as a lone-wolf opposition within the APC, though he most often gets his facts wrong or builds his thesis on a specious, faulty foundation, like he lied about General Buratai being ambushed by terrorists.

‘’A ranking senator making reckless statement on TV cannot command the respect of any right-thinking person.

“His allegation that kleptocrats and kakistocrats dominate the government is just too sweeping. And he made it without providing any scintilla of proof.

“Kakistocrats? Does he know the word’s meaning, or does he just like bandying terms? This President has many competent aides, many of whom were accomplished professionals before coming to work for the government. And they are doing a damn good job, re-engineering the country’s economy to ensure it is put on a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

“The results of their collective efforts are clear for all to see. The Nigerian economy is getting better and sustainable growth is being recorded.

“FDI flow is increasing, the stock market is booming, companies are declaring huge profits. Net foreign reserve is six times more than what Tinubu inherited. Increase in revenue generation has been phenomenal. States are getting more funds from the centre.

“Contrary to the senator’s view, President Tinubu is not disconnected from the people. He empathises with them and always pleads that the challenges they faced in the first two years will soon become history as the government tackles the crisis of the high cost of food and medicine, while also ramping up the social investment programme for the vulnerable and less privileged.”

Ndume entitled to his opinion— Basiru, APC scribe

When contacted, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru said Ndume was entitled to his opinion.

Basiru, in a cat with Vanguard, urged the lawmaker to pick forms for an aspirant of his choice to challenge Tinubu if he was not comfortable with the endorsement.

He said: “He is entitled to his opinion, and when it is time, whether his opinion is correct or not, we will know. We, as a party, do not see anything wrong if stakeholders believe that the President has done well and that he should be allowed to continue with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

‘’If Senator Ndume believes he has alternative aspirant within the party, he is free to collect forms to contest against the President. As far as we are concerned, the President, in the last two years, has done well and creditably.

‘’All the stakeholders, including governors, National Assembly members, have endorsed him.

‘’Ndume is entitled to his opinion, but we believe that we will continue to support Bola Tinubu as President beyond 2027. We also believe that it is through continuity that we realise the full benefit of the Renewed Hope Agenda.