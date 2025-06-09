Miyetti Allah fumes over member’s death, livestock rustling in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has condemned the murder of one of its members and the rustling of 1,185 cattle and 54 sheep of members in Agatu and Guma Local Government areas of Benue State.

The association in a statement weekend by its Benue State Chairman, Ardo Mohammed and Secretary, Ibrahim Galma explained that they recorded the losses from the middle of May 2025. They appealed to the state government to intervene in the matter to ensure that the issue was resolved amicably.

Recalling the ordeal of its members, the association explained that mid last month 150 cattle belonging to one Umar Rabiu was rusttled in Agatu LGA by suspected criminals and shortly after 130 cattle of another herder were also rustled in some Agatu communities “and till date the said cattle have not been found.”

The association noted that “recently a total number of 905 cattle and 54 sheep belonging to Abubakar Abdullahi, Babangida Hassan, Samaila baba and Sani Hassan were rustled on June 2, 2025 close to Yogbo community in Guma LGA near the border with Nasarawa State.” It however pointed out that the Benue State Police Command had intercepted the rustlers and recovered 162 cattle from them “but 33 out of 162 were seriously injured, leaving 743 cattle and 54 sheep unrecovered.”

The association however lamented that when some of its members headed to the Makurdi to received the 162 recovered cattle from the Police Command on June 3, 2025 they were attacked by some youths close to Lafia Garage in the North Bank axis of Makurdi leading to the death of Sani Hassan.

Contacted, Agatu Local Government Council Chairman Mr. Melvin James who confirmed the development “said we received such report and alerted the police and Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, they are investigating the matter.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, Udeme Edet, said, “It is true, I can confirm that the command has recovered some cows from rustlers and the killing of their member at North Bank.”

Edet cautioned the criminal elements behind the acts to desist so as not to further heighten tension in the state warning that the command would not spare anyone found indulging in any criminal act and cattle rustling.

Vanguard News