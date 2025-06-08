Tinubu to Sanwo-Olu: Your sins are forgiven

•As Ooni of Ife visits the President in Lagos

Olasunkanmi Akoni & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

LAGOS — FOLLOWING a perceived frosty relationship between President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, the president, yesterday, declared that his relationship with Sanwo-Olu remains cordial, adding that “it’s all over now. All is forgiven,”

Recall there have been reports of a cold war between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu which have been awash in social media recently.

In May, President Tinubu had snubbed Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos.

In a video shared by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, Tinubu was seen entering the venue as dignitaries stood to welcome him.

The President proceeded to shake hands with Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, and others — but appeared to bypass Sanwo-Olu, who was visibly waiting to greet him.

The President received the governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa and leadership of Governance Advisory Council, GAC, as they paid Sallah, Eid-el Kabir, homage, at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos.

The meeting was led by GAC chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

Other personalities include: Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Pastor, Cornelius Ojelabi; Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, among others.

Olusi, who welcomed the president to Lagos, said it was obvious he was unhappy with some persons in the state, especially the governor, and, therefore pleaded for mercy.

Tinubu, it was gathered, while responding, said: “It’s all over now. All is forgiven,” affirming that he was not angry with anyone, let alone the governor.

However, multiple sources said Sanwo-Olu and other members of the GAC prostrated to the president in apparent remorse and appeasement.

A source, privy to the meeting, said: “The meeting didn’t entertain a situation where the President or the governor had to start explaining what happened between them.

“They just pleaded for outright mercy on behalf of the governor, and the president granted it.”

We ‘ve come to wish him well — Sanwo-Olu

Speaking after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said: “As the tradition during festive periods, whenever he comes around, we come, the GAC, leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to felicitate with Mr President.

“Its something we always look forward to. This is no exception.We have come to pray with him and to tell him that Lagosians are behind him.

“We can see and can feel the impacts of what he has done in the last two years.

“And to continue to tell him he has our best wishes and support always

“And we are really excited because he is our father and leader.”

Ooni of Ife visits Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, where he commended the president’s efforts to reposition Nigeria on the global stage, just as he backed the administration’s newly proposed forest guard security structure.

Speaking with journalists after meeting behind closed-doors, the monarch said “I’m here to greet Mr President for the Salah break and also to appreciate all the great things he’s doing for our country.

“I went to a country called Kazakhstan and came back with feedback. The good things he’s doing are opening Nigeria up to so many nations that now want to work with us. In history, there is no arbitrage again. You bring dollars to Nigeria to do business, and you take it out, no dual exchange between the central bank and the parallel market. The world is watching us as a nation, and we don’t need to leave everything to the government.”

On security, Oba Ogunwusi expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration’s efforts, praising the proposed restructuring of the Forest Guard system as a critical step toward lasting peace and investor confidence.

“We’re very happy with the Forest Guard structure and the new platform to bring in more police force to continue to comb the entire forest, both in the north and in the south.

“Once security is addressed, there will be a solid platform for investment to flow into Nigeria.”