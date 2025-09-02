Miyetti Allah alleges murder of its member, rustling of 76 cows in Benue communities

..matter being investigated – LG Chairman

..we have report of a missing man, rustling of a cow and sheep – Police

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has raised the alarm that criminal elements have killed a member of the association and rustled over 76 cows and three rams belonging to its members in Ohimini and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

The Benue State Chairman of MACBAN, Ardo Risku Mohammed, who spoke on the development in Makurdi, said he had been making concerted efforts to have the matter resolved amicably.

He lamented that the issue started last week when his members were attacked at their settlement in Awule Oglewu community, Ohimini LG,A, where the attackers killed four cattle and three sheep and took them away.

He said “I immediately called the Council Chairman, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO and the Chief to report the matter. And the police went and saw what happened.

“The following day, the attackers also went and met them in the bush. They attacked a herder who also defended him. I reported the matter. After that, they went back to attack Fulani settlement again and killed six more cows.

“After that, they reported the next day that their settlement was again invaded by youths and Volunteer Guards and there were gunshots. They shot and killed a boy who was with his brother. He ran and left him. And they also killed over 20 cows and evacuated them. When I got the information I reported the matter to the Chairman and the Police. They went away with his corpse till today no one has seen the corpse of the boy.

“I reported all these to the Chairman of Ohimini as I speak to you, I just received information that they have just gone back to the village with the Volunteer Guards to attack Fulanis.”

The MACBAN Chairman also stated that “last Tuesday in Katsina-Ala at a border community some persons went and killed 22 cows of our members. They called and reported to me, I urged then to send me the pictures. It happened at a border community. They alleged that it was done by members of the Volunteer Guards.

“Just on your way to Rukubi last Thurday, at a bordered community from NAMSE in Guma LGA, 24 cows were killed. And they told me that it was also carried out by Volunteer Guards

“I am begging the government to call this people to order. They are trying to create problems. And we are tired of these attacks and killings. We are tired of all these things. And please whoever has the corpse of the the boy that was killed in Ohimini should release it to his people for burial.

“I appeal to the government to take steps to end these attacks and these unfortunate incidents. I pledge that any Fulani man caught perpetrating criminality should be jailed. But I want to assure you that our members that I know are not into criminality.

“Though we know that every community has its criminal elements and they join forces with others to perpetrate criminality.”

When contacted, the Chairman of Ohimini LGA, Mr. Gabriel Adole said the matter was brought to his attention by the leadership of MACBAN and it was being investigated by the Police.

The Chairman said: “Those were the allegations the MACBAN leader made when he called me few days ago but we are yet to confirm it. But I can assure you that investigation into the matter is already ongoing.”

The Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har exenorated the personnel of the Civil Protectuon Guards from any form of criminality in the state.

He said: “quote me anywhere, personnel of the Civil Protection Guard do not go out for operation without the conventional security men. They are to complement the operations of the police and military during surveillance because they are familiar with their environment. So MACBAN can not say that those killing their cows are our men.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet said that the report she received from Ohinmini indicated that one cow and a sheep were killed and that a fulani man was also declared missing emphasizing that she had no report of any incidents in Katsina-Ala while investigation into the reported Ohimini matter was ongoing and search for the missing man was also in progress.