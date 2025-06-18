Low vegetable consumption doubles stroke risk among hypertensive individuals – Study

A pivotal study conducted across West Africa has identified low vegetable consumption doubles the risk of stroke in people with hypertension. Researchers from the Stroke Investigation Research and Educational Network (SIREN) discovered this alarming trend through a comprehensive case-control study conducted in Nigeria and Ghana.

The study involved 3,684 pairs of stroke cases and stroke-free controls, matched by age, sex, and ethnicity. It assessed the synergistic effects of hypertension and inadequate vegetable consumption—defined as less than six servings per week—on the odds of stroke.

The researchers, including Osahon Asowata, Ifeoluwa Bodunde, Akinkunmi Okekunle, and Mayowa Owolabi, among others, found that individuals with both hypertension and low vegetable consumption had a significantly heightened risk of stroke, with an adjusted odds ratio (OR) of 25.66 (95% CI: 16.65–39.54). Key metrics, such as the relative excess risk due to interaction (RERI) at 13.40 and a synergy index (SI) of 2.19, indicated that the combined effects of these risk factors portend a higher stroke risk than their individual effects.

Among the stroke cases, 68.1 percent consumed insufficient vegetables, while 95.9 percent had hypertension, underscoring the critical role of these factors in the region’s stroke burden.

Stroke is the second leading cause of death and disability globally, with Africa disproportionately affected. Hypertension, a major modifiable risk factor for stroke, is increasingly prevalent in the region, but fewer than 50 per cent of affected individuals have access to effective treatment.

The protective role of vegetables against stroke is well-documented, but consumption levels in Africa remain low.

Despite the World Health Organization’s recommendation of at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, fewer than 40 per cent of hypertensive individuals in Africa meet this standard.

“This research reveals a critical opportunity in public health education and intervention,” the researchers stated. “Promoting vegetable consumption and managing hypertension effectively could significantly reduce stroke rates in West Africa.”

The findings underscore the need for collaborative efforts among governments, healthcare providers, and communities to address these interconnected risk factors of cardiovascular diseases. Strategies should include public awareness campaigns, accessible hypertension treatment, and culturally relevant dietary guidelines.

Beyond individual choices, systemic and multi-sectoral approaches are necessary to combat stroke. Policymakers must prioritize health education and resource allocation to ensure the adequate availability and affordability of vegetables across the region.

“This study serves as a wake-up call to rethink our approach to preventing and managing stroke,” the researchers concluded.

“The stakes are high, and immediate action is imperative to reduce the burden of this preventable disease.”

The SIREN study shines a spotlight on the intersection of diet and hypertension in stroke prevention, urging stakeholders to act decisively to protect vulnerable populations in West Africa.