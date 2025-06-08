LOUDAH100: The spirit-driven sound of a new era

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a world increasingly loud with noise, few voices echo from the soul. LOUDAH100, born Ilechukwu Chidiebere in Katsina, Nigeria and raised in Abuja, is that voice one born from pain, purpose, and divine promise. His story isn’t just about music it’s a journey of becoming, of falling in love with spirit before sound, and letting that spirit lead.

As a child, music wasn’t a hobby. It was a calling. From singing in the church choir to learning piano by ear from the church pianist, LOUDAH100 didn’t just hear melodies he felt them. That feeling followed him into school, where he and friends would freestyle over desk beats. What began as play turned into pattern, and that pattern became purpose.

By 2013, he found himself deep in the studio trenches with DCMG, operating under the alias Wiz Wizper. It was more than just a crew it was the beginning of a metamorphosis. He lived like a studio rat, chasing sound, crafting beats, sharpening his instincts. That hunger led him to a fated encounter with Nigerian music icon Mekoyo in 2016, where he discovered the art of making sound breathe learning that production wasn’t just technical. It was spiritual.

In that same spirit, he co-produced Vector’s hit “What’s Dat”, helped shape Teni’s breakout “Power Rangers”, and collaborated with Debie Rise (BBN runner-up) on “Good Love.” In 2019, a spontaneous studio session with Odumodublvck birthed the raw anthem “Ghetto Boy,” a gritty, unfiltered reflection of their roots. And in 2022, his soul-stirring cover of Ayra Starr’s “Rush” pulled over 250K streams on Audiomack independently.

But it wasn’t until he founded the Voice of the Ancestors (VOTA) that his purpose came into full focus. VOTA isn’t a label. It’s a movement. A spiritual archive in sound. Through it, LOUDAH100 is crafting more than songs he’s building an ecosystem of AfroSpirit: where ancestral energy meets futuristic rhythm.

Now based in Lagos, his recent time at U&I Studios opened his eyes wider to the business, the global soundscape, and the importance of storytelling through music. “U&I taught me not just how to produce better,” he reflects, “but how to listen better to the world, to the silence, and to myself.”

That self-awareness births his next chapter: a double single release “Up and Grateful x Chukwu Neme,” dropping July 24th, 2025.

These two songs are more than tracks—they’re testimonies.

“Up and Grateful” is a daily prayer turned melody. It’s sunrise in sound form. It’s for everyone who woke up not because they had it all figured out, but because grace found them worthy again.

“Chukwu Neme” (translated “God is Doing It”) is a spiritual march a reminder that, even in silence, God moves. It reflects LOUDAH100’s personal walk since relocating to Lagos: the doubts, the pressure, the spiritual recalibration and the unshakable belief that something greater is unfolding.

“This release is a promise to myself and to my listeners,” he shares. “I’m making it a back-to-back thing from here on by the special grace of God.”

LOUDAH100’s sound isn’t a trend it’s a testament. His fans don’t just listen they journey with him. They cry with him. They evolve with him. And this July, he invites new and old souls alike to join the next movement of AfroSpirit where sound heals, where stories live forever, and where the ancestors still sing.