Livestock devt: FG moves to resuscitate 144,000 hectares Gombe grazing reserve

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, weekend, disclosed moves to resuscitate the 144,000 hectares Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve in Gombe State.

Maiha, made this known during his inspection tour of the facilities at the grazing reserve, where he was displeased with the dilapidated infrastructure.

He meanwhile said rehabilitation of the road networks, primary health care facilities, a veterinary clinic, classrooms, solar energy systems, and, the provision of water for both human and animal consumption were on going.

According to him, as part of ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s livestock sector and rehabilitate the nation’s grazing reserves, the Tinubu-led administration is seriously working hard to revamp the livestock by adding value to the various grazing reserves across the country and bring them to international standards to make the sector attractive and lucrative.

The Minister also said that the reserve which spans 144,000 hectares and currently hosts over 5,000 herders engaged in both farming and livestock rearing, would support breed improvement centres, pasture cultivation, and other services that discourage seasonal migration of herders.

Meanwhile, the move is under the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, NL-GAS, which aims to rehabilitate 417 grazing reserves across Nigeria.

It will be recalled that in May 2025, the Minister was on tour in Plateau State for the launch of the Wase Livestock Village, a flagship model that is already setting the standard for integrated livestock settlements.

The revitalisation of grazing reserves like Wawa-Zange is expected to generate employment across livestock value chain, boost food security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from migratory herding, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.