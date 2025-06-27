Lawmaker decries underutilisation of university students research

A member of the Osun House of Assembly, Adewumi Adeyemi, says governments should not abandon university student’s research but use them to solve challenges in the country.

Adeyemi, representing Obokun State Constituency, said this as a special guest at the 20th Anniversary of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Research Fair on Friday.

The lawmaker, who said the research were always abandoned, explained that government had a lot to do with research, while good leadership could only thrive with well-researched information and solutions.

Adeyemi added that the government must be willing to embrace research to advance the desired development in the country.

According to the lawmaker, no nation can grow without research, and the level of any country’s development is based on its level of research.

“One of the problems Nigerian leaders face is the lack of in-depth research to understand the challenges in government before vying for political offices.

“Research is not limited to academics, individuals need to carry out research on businesses and life-changing decisions.

“I was determined, even before getting into university, about what I wanted to do and set my goals on how to achieve it.

“My determination and set goals helped me achieve my desire of becoming a lawmaker,” he said.

He encouraged young Nigerian students to set goals early in life and pursue them to a logical conclusion without discouragement from anyone or anything.

Recall that the highlight of the event was the inspection of the university’s research and exhibitions.