Lassa fever death rate rises as cases spread — NCDC

Lassa-fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a rise in the fatality rate of Lassa fever, as the disease continues to spread across states with new confirmed cases and more deaths.

The NCDC disclosed this in its latest situation report for Epidemiological Week 23, June 2–8, 2025, which was posted on its official website on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Nigeria has recorded 143 deaths from 758 confirmed Lassa fever cases so far this year.

This translates to a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.9 per cent, higher than the 17.8 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

The NCDC also revealed that 11 new confirmed cases were reported in the week under review, up from eight cases recorded the previous week.

The new cases were detected in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, and Taraba States.

“In 2025, 18 states have recorded at least one confirmed case of Lassa fever, spread across 96 Local Government Areas.

However, 90 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from just five states: Ondo 31 per cent, Bauchi 25 per cent, Edo 16 per cent, Taraba 15 per cent, and Ebonyi 3 per cent,” the report stated.

The agency noted that the age group most affected remained young adults aged 21 to 30 years, with a median age of 30.

It also reported one new healthcare worker infection in the reporting week, bringing the total number of affected health workers in 2025 to 23.

The NCDC identified several challenges fueling the outbreak, including late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, and high cost of treatment, inadequate sanitation, and low awareness in affected communities.

To curb the spread and reduce deaths, the agency said it had activated a multi-sectoral Incident Management System and deployed 10 Rapid Response Teams to states with the highest burden.

Additional response measures included the training of health workers on case management, the launch of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) e-learning platform, community sensitisation campaigns, environmental response interventions, and media outreach in collaboration with stakeholders.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to maintain high hygiene standards, seek medical attention early when symptomatic, and avoid contact with rodents and their droppings, known vectors of the disease.

Recall that Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted primarily through contact with the urine or faeces of infected rats