June 12: Democracy declining under APC – PDP issues fresh warning

PDP flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over what it describes as a steady decline in Nigeria’s democracy under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s critique was made during separate chats with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Several PDP leaders, including Timothy Osadolor, Deputy National Youth Leader, and Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, voiced their concerns, drawing parallels between the current administration and the authoritarian tendencies of past military regimes.

Osadolor, in his remarks, highlighted the irony of President Tinubu’s current governance style, given his historical role as a frontline pro-democracy activist during the NADECO era.

“President Tinubu was one of the early frontliners among the NADECO people who fought for June 12th. That was the democracy we are currently enjoying today,” he said.

However, Osadolor questioned whether Tinubu has now become a “replica or a more complex version” of the military governments he once opposed.

He pointed to the administration’s alleged disregard for court orders, the weaponisation of state institutions, and the erosion of local government autonomy as evidence of democratic backsliding.

“We have seen brazen attempts to stifle democratic tendencies in the land, unlike during military rule. Court orders are flagrantly disobeyed and discarded,” Osadolor stated.

He specifically cited the situation in Rivers State, where a sole administrator appointed by the President went on to appoint sole administrators in local governments, despite multiple court rulings against such actions.

Osadolor also expressed concern over the President’s apparent detachment from public opinion, noting that Tinubu has openly admitted he avoids the media and social media because, in his words, some people were “abusing the hell out of” him.

“I wonder who is now speaking to him, the eyes through which he perceives and the ears through which he listens,” he said, suggesting that the President may be shielded from the realities of governance by his inner circle.

The party leader urged President Tinubu to reflect on his legacy.

“It’s not too late. It’s just three or four years, a single tenure, that Nigerians are being subjected to. History will always reference his administration, not those of his appointees or surrogates,” he added.

Meanwhile, Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, echoed similar concerns but opted to issue a formal statement later.

When pressed for comment, he said, “Are we practising democracy now? Is this democracy, cronyism, or individualism? We’ll issue a statement. Don’t worry about that.”

The PDP’s critique comes at a time when Nigeria’s democratic institutions face mounting challenges, including allegations of executive overreach, judicial interference, and the marginalisation of local governance structures.

The party’s leadership emphasised the need for urgent corrective measures to safeguard the nation’s democratic ideals.