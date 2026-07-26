Osun 2026: INEC to commence mock accreditation exercise August 1

By Shina Abubakar

In a bid to ensure hitch-free accreditation for the August 15 Osun governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that it will embark on mock accreditation exercise on the 1st of August, 2026.

A public announcement issued by the commission and signed by Ariyo Rufus, Head of Department, Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Inclusivity, for the Resident Electoral Commission, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, said the exercise was aimed at assessing its operational readiness and testing the efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS ahead of the governorship election.

The commission stated that the exercise would simulate Election Day accreditation procedures but clarified that no voting would take place during the exercise.

“The mock accreditation would be conducted in selected polling units spread across the three senatorial districts of Osun State, covering Osun Central, Osun East and Osun West. In Osun Central Senatorial District, the selected local government areas are Osogbo, Olorunda, Ifelodun and Boripe, with designated polling units identified for the exercise.

“For Osun East Senatorial District, the exercise will take place in selected polling units across Ilesa-West, Ilesa-East, Oriade and Obokun local government areas.”

INEC also listed Egbedore, Ede-North, Ede-South and Ejigbo local government areas as the selected councils for the mock accreditation exercise in Osun West Senatorial District.

The commission urged all registered voters whose polling units were selected to participate in the exercise, stressing that only holders of valid Permanent Voter Cards would be accredited.

“This exercise is designed to test the functionality and efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) under conditions similar to Election Day. There shall be no voting during the exercise,” the commission stated.

INEC also assured political parties, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive governorship election in Osun State.