JAMB recommends penalties for 11 culpable CBT centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has recommended tough penalties for 11 Computer‑Based Test (CBT) centres found culpable of 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination infractions.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting on examination infractions in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that penalties were also recommended for CBT Registrants involved in fingerprint irregularities during the UTME registration

Oloyede said the penalties, which still required the approval of the Minister of Education,, Dr Tunji Alausa, were intended to protect the integrity of the examination process.

“The leadership of JAMB and other stakeholders recommend that any registrant who registered more than 50 candidates (with infractions) should be dismissed from participating in any activities of the Board.

“What that means, is that such a person will not participate in any UTME exercise, or be registered for UTME even as a student, and will not be allowed to participate in any of the sister examinations, be it WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, for three years.

“After the three years suspension, the Board will revisit it and look at the issue. If the registrant has shown any remorse, such a suspension could be lifted.

“Others who have registered less than 50 will be warned and they will be required to write a letter of apology to the Board after issuing a bond, indicating that they will not be involved in such a thing again,” he said.

Oloyede added that all CBT centres involved in infractions were warned and asked to sign a bond as well as give evidence of training of their registrants.

“That training should be anchored by any of the federal universities within their vicinity. That training should be anchored by the appropriate department of the university within their vicinity,” Oloyede said.

Oloyede further explained that the Board would not entertain any infraction from the affected centres in the future in spite their claim of ignorance.

He said there wa the need for them to undergo necessary training in federal universities closest to them before they could be re-engaged by JAMB.

“We will not allow any of these centres to do anything with us until they bring a certificate, a letter from a federal institution closest to that centre that their workers had been trained on ethical standard.

“But for the centres, those that are owned by federal government, the reports will be made to the authorities that this is what your agency did,” Oloyede said.

Earlier, most of the affected registrants and some CBT operators who confessed engaging in candidate’s finger contribution during the registration process, hinged the act on ignorance.

They also mentioned that they need to get more people registered in their centres, even as many broke down in tears and pleaded for leniency.

One of the stakeholders at the meeting and former Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said the actions of the affected registrants warrant prosecution and possible jail term.

Owoseni appealed to JAMB to forgive and make them to sign undertaking not to engage in such infraction in the future.

Speaking with journalists, an official of Jicoras CBT Centre, Jigawa State, Bashir Gumel, said the centre had already commenced an internal probe on the involvement of its registrants.

Gumel said the outcome of the investigation would be forwarded to JAMB.

“We have summoned all of them to come here and we have heard what they have done. And they have confessed to that.

“To retain the integrity of our institution, this will not go like that. They have to be punished.

“We promise that the action that will be taken will be shared with the JAMB office,” he said.

NAN reports that the affected CBT centres are: Misau Emirate ICT Centre, Misau, Bauchi State, Ijaw National Academy, Kiama, Bayelsa State, Directorate of ICT Nigerian Army University, Biu, Gombe State, and Emerald IT Academy Limited, Benin City, Edo State.

Others are Tigh Technologies, Sascon International School, Maitama, Abuja, Jicoras CBT Centre, Babura, Jigawa State and Huntsville Technology Limited, Anthony, Lagos State, Jolas College CBT Centre, Obalende, Lagos, and Abdul Ocean Weath CBT Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In the list are National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN),Wase, Plateau State and the Consulate Salle D’Examen CBT Centre, Jonny Lane/Navy Barrack Agip Estate, Rivers State