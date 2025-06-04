Fulani groups urge Gov. Kefas to include them in Taraba killings probe panel

Gov Kefas Agbu

… Says Kinsmen Are Also Victims

… Demands Fair Media Reportage

By Femi Bolaji

The Coalition of Fulani Associations in Taraba State has called on Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas to include representatives of the Fulani ethnic group in the commission of inquiry established to investigate the recent communal violence in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by Aishatu Ardo and made available to journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday, the coalition said Fulani communities also suffered significant human and material losses during the conflict and that their exclusion from the probe panel was unjust.

The statement partly reads: “We in the coalition condemn the unfair and unbalanced selection of the commission members by the state government. It is very unfortunate that the Fulani, who are victims having suffered heavy casualties of both human lives and livestock, do not have a voice on the commission.”

The coalition aligned itself with numerous concerned citizens who have submitted open letters of protest to the Taraba State Government, raising serious concerns about the composition of the recently constituted Karim-Lamido and other Areas of Crisis: Peace and Justice Commission of Inquiry.

To address this imbalance, the coalition recommended including representatives from Fulani socio-cultural organizations on the commission.

The statement suggested the inclusion of one or more members from the coalition’s groups, which comprise: Fulbe Development and Cultural Organisation (FUDECO)

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore

Tabital Pulaku International

Tabital Pulaaku Jonde Jam

Dandalin Makiyaya

They further noted that the media has largely ignored the plight of their kinsmen in its coverage of the conflict and called for balanced and fair reportage.

Despite these concerns, the coalition commended Governor Kefas for his commitment to peace and inclusivity since assuming office in 2023.

They referenced the governor’s swift response to last year’s Gomu-Fulani clashes in Karim-Lamido, including security interventions and compensation for victims.

The coalition also praised the state government for conducting free livestock vaccination across all 16 local government areas, describing it as a first in Taraba’s history.