Fire destroys goods worth millions at Kara market in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A devastating fire outbreak has ravaged the popular Wood and Timber Market, widely known as Kara Market, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, destroying several shops and properties worth millions of naira.

The inferno, which began in the early hours of Sunday, spread rapidly through the market before the arrival of firefighters, making initial efforts by locals ineffective.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the flames quickly engulfed large sections of the market. “We just saw smoke everywhere, and before we knew it, the flames had engulfed most of the shops,” said Musa Bello, a trader at the market.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities continue their investigations. Shop owners have begun counting their losses, which come at a particularly difficult time following Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, further straining their finances.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Abuzaid Yari, described the fire as “an unfortunate incident and the will of Allah.” He conveyed the state government’s heartfelt sympathy to the victims and prayed for the replacement of their losses.

Yari also commended the prompt intervention by the Kebbi State Fire Service, noting that their efforts helped prevent even greater destruction. “We appreciate the swift action of the fire service, whose efforts prevented further damage,” he said.

He reassured the public of the government’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

Kara Market is a major trading hub in Birnin Kebbi, home to traders dealing in timber, tomatoes, rice, and other essential goods. It serves as a source of livelihood for many small-scale business owners and artisans in the state.