FG postpones recruitment into paramilitary services

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has postponed recruitments into the paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Wednesday by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB.

The statement reads: “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, wishes to notify the general public that its recruitment portal, which was earlier slated to open on Thursday 26th June, 2025, will now open on Monday, 14th July, 2025.

“Also, the Board’s portal address for prospective applicants desiring to apply into the Service of their choice, is now: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

“Applicants are kindly requested to take note of the above changes as well as be reminded that all applications are free and do not attract any payment. Any inconvenience caused by this change is highly regretted, please”.

The board had initially said it would open the recruitment portal on Thursday, 26th June, 2025.