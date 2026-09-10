‘I won 2023 election; will only concede in 2027 if credible’ — Obi

Peter Obi

By Ayobami Okerinde

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, says he will concede defeat in the 2027 presidential election if the poll is free, fair and credible.

Obi stated this in an interview aired on Arise TV on Thursday, saying he would respect the will of Nigerians if they chose another candidate.

“If the election is free, fair and credible, I will because it’s an election. It’s the people that would say who they want to serve, and I will respect the will of the people; that’s democracy,” he said.

However, Obi maintained that he won the 2023 presidential election, saying those who conducted the poll knew what happened.

His words, “I did, and I will maintain that as long as I live that I won the 2023 election. Those who conducted it know the records; they know why there was a glitch and what happened.

Asked about the idea of a “turn-by-turn” presidency, Obi said elections should not be determined by tribe or religion.

“Election should not be driven by tribe or religion. Today, in terms of qualification, I’m qualified to be president of Nigeria. I have the competence; I have been all over the world studying what it takes to be president of a country, and I know what I can do to turn around this country in the right direction,” he said.

Obi also highlighted his educational background, listing Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Columbia and Kellogg among institutions he had attended.

“You can look at our qualification in terms of training. I’ve been to the best schools from all over the world, from Oxford to Cambridge, Harvard, Columbia, and Kellogg, and I’ve been everywhere, and every certificate I’m showing you is the way it is. If they find anyone wrong, I will drop from the race,” he said.

He also criticised the lack of youth representation in Nigeria’s presidency, noting that no person born after 1960 had served as president since independence.

“Since 1960, nobody born outside 1960 has been president of Nigeria. This is 66 years of independence; no other country in the world has had this happen to, and they tell youths they’re the leaders of tomorrow,” Obi said.