INEC chairman worked for my opposition in 2023 — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has alleged that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, worked for his political opposition during the 2023 general election.

Obi made the allegation in an exclusive interview with ARISE News, saying Nigerians took the electoral process for granted in 2023 by trusting INEC to conduct a credible election based on assurances from the commission’s leadership.

Obi questions 2023 election process

According to Obi, Yakubu had assured Nigerians and the international community that INEC would conduct the election fairly, but he alleged that the commission chairman was, in fact, working for the opposition.

“In 2023, we took things for granted. We believed INEC. We believed what they said they would do.

“The INEC Chairman convinced the world that he would do the right thing, when, in fact, he was working for the opposition.

“This time, we will only trust them by doing the right thing ourselves,” Obi said.

Obi did not, in the remarks provided, specify the evidence he said supported his allegation against the INEC chairman.