Emulate Uncle Sam, Tinubu urges journalists

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ochuko Akuopha

President Bola Tinubu yesterday urged journalists in the country to emulate the dedication, resilience and integrity of the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka even as governors and other eminent Nigerians showered encomiums on the veteran journalist as he celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday.

Read Also: Night of tributes as FG, govs, Olu of Warri, Soyinka, media icons, others celebrate Uncle Sam @ 90

We’re grateful for his enduring legacy — Tinubu

President Tinubu in his congratulatory message said, “Today, I celebrate Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, iconic journalist and publisher of Vanguard newspaper, on his 90th birthday. Mr. Amuka-Pemu has devoted most of his life to journalism.

“It is to his credit and managerial acumen that Vanguard is alive today, 41 years after its founding, despite the crisis in the media industry. Uncle Sam remains a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.

“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His leadership, from the altar of journalism, has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone, making him an elder statesman.

“On the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, I conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in profound recognition of his significant contributions to the country and his exemplary leadership in the field of journalism. I urge the younger journalists to emulate this highly respected publisher and leader.

“I wish Uncle Sam continued God’s grace and more years of impact. Our country is deeply grateful for his invaluable contributions to journalism and his enduring legacy.”

Strong advocate of good governance — Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State in his own birthday message praised Mr Amuka for his principled stance on issues of law, good governance, and anticorruption.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, lauded Amuka “for his unwavering commitment to ethical journalism, his consistent fight against corruption, and his strong advocacy for good governance and the rule of law”.

The governor also commended the veteran journalist’s illustrious career in journalism spanning over six decades.

Oborevwori said: “We owe you a debt of gratitude for your lifelong dedication to transforming journalism in Nigeria through sharp editorials, factual reporting, and impartial coverage.”

Amuka represents the best of Nigeria’s media industry — Gov Mbah

On his part, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, in a congratulatory message to Amuka on his verified X yesterday said the nonagenarian represented the best of Nigeria’s media industry.

He said, “I congratulate a man who many call Sad Sam, but who in reality dedicated himself to drawing away sadness from men. Through his years as a newspaper columnist, he navigated life issues with a biting sarcasm that confounded perpetrators of evil and brought comfort to others.

“I celebrate an icon and a perfect gentleman, who is not only a media giant, but has also nurtured giants through his mentorship. His establishment of Vanguard with a motto of better life for the people was for him a continuation of using the media space to enthrone good.

Amuka’s legacy remains a valuable resource — David Mark

Similarly, former President of the Senate, David Mark, in a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Paul Mumeh commended Mr Amuka’s monumental contributions to the journalism profession and to Nigeria’s socio-political development.

He noted that both the media industry and the nation owe Amuka a debt of gratitude for his lifelong dedication and service.

Reflecting on Amuka’s illustrious career, Mark highlighted his influential column in the defunct Daily Times of Nigeria, which he said played a significant role in shaping national discourse and guiding the country’s development, even before the founding of Vanguard newspapers.

Vanguard News