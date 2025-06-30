Don’t allow Ganduje’s exit cause disunity, APC charges NWC, others

….Wishes ex-Chair full recovery, strength

By Omeiza Ajayi

Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori has charged members of the National Working Committee NWC and others to be mindful of their words and actions in the wake of the recent exit of the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Dalori gave the charge on Monday in Abuja at the first post-Ganduje meeting of the NWC.

He said; “To all party members and stakeholders, I urge us to stay united. Political transitions often create uncertainty, but we must not allow it to breed disunity. We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us — our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC”.

He said in the days ahead, he would share with them a practical roadmap to guide the NWC during this interim period.

“It will cover key areas such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation, and broader stakeholder engagement”, he said.

Dalori said he assumed his new position in accordance with the constitution of the party and the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

He also wishes Ganduje a speedy recovery, thanking him for his contributions to the upliftment of the party.

“We are all aware of the significant contributions Dr Ganduje made during his tenure. Since his assumption of office in August 2023, he provided our party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment, and a clear sense of direction. On behalf of the entire APC family, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him and wish him full recovery and strength as he focuses on his health and personal well-being.

“My appointment to this role is not a personal victory. It is a responsibility I embrace with full awareness of the challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of our members and supporters across the nation. As someone who has served faithfully within this party and as a longstanding member of the NWC, I assure you of my dedication to carrying out this role with transparency, inclusiveness, and unity of purpose.

“To my colleagues in the National Working Committee, I thank you for your continued support and loyalty to the party. I see you not just as team members, but as partners in the collective task of safeguarding our party’s unity, discipline, and direction. This is a period for consolidation — not conflict. For maturity — not division. And for vision — not personal ambition.

“We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures, and preparing for the future with clarity and determination. As we head toward 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots, and re-energize our structures across all levels.

“Let me also use this occasion to express, on behalf of this committee, our firm and unwavering support for the bold reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a campaign slogan; it is a living roadmap that is already addressing fundamental challenges in our economy, security, and national cohesion. The APC remains the political vehicle to drive this transformation, and we will stand by the President in full loyalty and partnership”, he stated.

Earlier, National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru had presented Ganduje’s resignation letter to the NWC.

He said; “On behalf of the party, I presented formally to the NWC the resignation letter of the former chairman, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

“The formal motion was moved for the acceptance of the resignation and it was ably seconded. And in line with Article 14 of our constitution, the motion was equally moved that the Deputy National Chairman of NWC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, assumed the office of the acting National Chairman pending the time that the office of National Chairman will be filled by the National Executive Committee of the party.

“On behalf of the NWC, I present to you Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as the acting National Chairman of the NWC”.