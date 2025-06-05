Dangote names road to refinery after Tinubu

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has named the main access road to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos in honour of President Bola Tinubu, recognising the president’s key role in the project’s development.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the commissioning of the Deep Sea Port Access Road, a vital infrastructure link between the Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Eleko Junction in Lagos State.

“The Dangote refinery complex is in many ways your brainchild,” Dangote said, addressing the president. “Mr President, let me just say one thing — the main road going into our refinery is now going to be called Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road.”

Dangote praised Tinubu’s leadership, calling him a “courageous” and “ambitious” figure who has restored investor confidence and strengthened private sector engagement.

“With continued collaboration and shared resolve, we are confident that the journey ahead will usher in even greater opportunities for our people and our country under your courageous and ambitious leadership,” he said.

Dangote added, “Definitely, you should expect more, and you should see more, as this has given us the confidence to do more in supporting your government.”

Following the announcement, President Tinubu rose to shake hands with Dangote, a gesture met with applause from dignitaries in attendance.

According to Dangote, the Deep Sea Port Access Road is “one of eight major projects totalling 500km, including two in Borno State that will link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon”.

The newly named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road runs through Epe–Ijebu-Ode and connects to the Sagamu–Benin Expressway, serving as a vital artery for logistics and trade in the region.