Cunha completes ‘dream’ Manchester United move

Matheus Cunha said he had “dreamed of wearing the red shirt” of Manchester United after the club confirmed his signing from Wolves on Thursday.

United effectively sealed the deal, which was subject to the completion of a visa and medical, on June 1 after activating a £62.5 million ($85 million) release clause in the 26-year old’s contract.

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player,” said the Brazil international, who has signed a five-year deal with the option of another year.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead.

“All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Cunha scored 17 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season, winning the Premier League club’s players’ player of the year award.

He became Ruben Amorim’s first signing of the summer transfer window as the head coach sets about overhauling his squad after a miserable domestic campaign and a lacklustre Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Cunha will add his predatory instincts and creative guile to a United attack that struggled throughout this season.

The striker helped his country qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday when he set up the only goal for Vinicius Junior in a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window.

“He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has also been linked with a move to United, whose transfer business has been made harder by their failure to qualify for the Champions League.