Club World Cup 2025: Full list of qualified teams

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States, with the tournament officially kicking off on June 14.

The opening match will see Inter Miami face Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The month-long competition will culminate in the final on July 13, held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Host Cities and Venues

The tournament will be played across 11 U.S. cities:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

A total of 32 clubs from across the globe will compete in 63 matches, making this the largest Club World Cup in history.

Tournament Format

The 32 teams are split into eight groups (A–H) of four clubs each.

Each group plays in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group move on to the Round of 16.

The knockout phase includes the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final.

In the knockout stages, tied matches go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

Defending Champions

Manchester City enter the tournament as the reigning champions, having lifted the trophy in December 2023.

Qualified Teams & Groups

Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, LAFC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain, Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, FC Salzburg

Key Fixtures – Group Stage Highlights

June 14: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami (Miami)

June 15: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City (Cincinnati), PSG vs Atletico Madrid (Pasadena), Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders (Seattle)

June 16–26: Group stage continues with blockbuster matchups including: Flamengo vs Chelsea Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Manchester City vs Juventus Inter Milan vs River Plate



The group stage concludes on June 26. A rest day follows on June 27

Knockout Round Schedule

Round of 16 (June 28 – July 1)

Begins with Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (Philadelphia)

Ends with Group F winner vs Group E runner-up (Atlanta)

Quarterfinals (July 4–5)

Hosted across Orlando, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and East Rutherford

Semifinals (July 8–9)

Both semifinals will take place at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Final Match (July 13)

The two remaining teams will clash for the world title at MetLife Stadium at 3:00 PM EDT (19:00 GMT)

Spotlight Match

One highly anticipated clash features Real Madrid’s star duo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, as they face Al Hilal in their Group H opener on June 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

