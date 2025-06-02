Chelle releases revised Super Eagles squad for Russia friendly

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has named a revised squad for the upcoming international friendly against Russia, following a series of injuries and player withdrawals that prompted last-minute changes.

The Nigerian team touched down in Moscow on Monday and is scheduled to begin training sessions on Tuesday in preparation for the high-profile encounter.

The match is set for Friday, June 6, at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 78,000 seats.

Below is the updated squad list:

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars, Nigeria)

Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford FC, England)

Midfielders

Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers, Nigeria)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany)

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes, Nigeria)

Forwards

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France)

Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Olakunle Olusegun (Krasnodar FC, Russia)

