AFCON 2025 Super Eagles squad: More questions than answers 

Super Eagles

By Jacob Ajom with Agency reports

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle on Thursday, released his final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations beginning in Morocco December 21.

Naturally, the announcement has generated a lot of reactions. First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s fitness was a subject of debate as reports from South Africa suggested that the Chippa United goalkeeper was suffering from an ankle and hand injury and was feared not available for selection before the commencement of the continental showpiece..

First runners-up at the last AFCON, the expectations on the Super Eagles in their 22nd outing remain nothing short of winning the title, a pressure amplified by their failure to capitalise on a second chance at qualifying for the 2026 World Cup last month. In truth, Nwabali, one of the standouts of Nigeria’s run to the AFCON 2023 final in Côte d’Ivoire, hasn’t enjoyed much goodwill of late, largely due to his erratic tendencies. However, if Nigeria’s devastating defeat to DR Congo in November showed anything, it’s that the 29-year-old remains indispensable. He helped send the Eagles into penalties and made crucial saves in the shootout that should have counted for something. Sidelined from club action since the November internationals, the full extent of his injuries remains unclear, but if Chippa United coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi was to be believed, Nwabali would not have made the Super Eagles squad to the AFCON. Nwabali had missed Chippa United’s last three matches against Orlando Pirates, Siwelele FC, and Kaizer Chiefs.

But coach Chelle stuck with him and named him alongside Francis Uzoho and Abas Obasogie(Singida). The biggest shock was the non-inclusion of Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye among the squad, a development that has raised a lot of dust among fans across the country.

Since returning from suspension, the German-born shot-stopper has been a regular for Udinese over the past two months. The AFCON bronze medallist has kept two clean sheets in eight Serie A matches, including a penalty save.

Fans argue that there is a genuine fear that, if fully fit, Okoye could replace Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the national team’s first-choice option, potentially costing Nwabali his No. 1 spot. One of the fans, @iAmPODii said: “What kind of list is this? Where is the goalkeeper? How did Uzoho make the list? Why is Maduka Okoye not on the list? I thought Stanley was injured? What is wrong with NFF?” Mor questions than answers.

Another fan @Dazinho_11 wrote: “No Maduka Okoye is crazy. Why is Uzoho still getting called up? Ryan Alebiosu is a good addition. Solid championship defender. Excited to see what Akinsanmiro is going to do. Overall solid squad.”

This isn’t the only concern. When the Super Eagles begin their campaign against Tanzania at the Fez Stadium on December 23, they’ll do so without a key leader in captain William Troost-Ekong, who announced his retirement from international football recently. While Ekong’s technical output wasn’t the most convincing after AFCON 2023, the 32-year-old remained one of the squad’s core pillars and will be sorely missed in Morocco. Worse still, Benjamin Fredrick – the 20-year-old centre-back whose composure and defensive agility had effectively filled the void since breaking into the team in May — will also miss AFCON after sustaining a knee injury during training with Belgian club Dender. In addition, Ola Aina’s absence in the squad remains a major concern. The full-back is still recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up against South Africa in September.

Eric Chelle has drafted in Ryan Alebiosu from the Championship, handing him his first invitation to the national team. What a stage to launch one’s international career.

The list shows a blend of senior figures and a wave of younger players stepping into a major tournament for the first time. Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi form the leadership spine, but Chelle has also gone for emerging names from the youth ranks, pushing the group in a younger, more dynamic direction.

It signals a coach prepared to gamble, but also one conscious that Nigeria arrives at this AFCON needing a reset after missing the World Cup.

Several of the new selections will generate debate. Some have never played a senior minute for Nigeria. Others have barely trained with the squad.. Chelle has handed AFCON debuts to nine players, including Muhammad Usman, Ryan Alebiosu, Igoh Ogbu, Amas Obasogie, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ebenezer Akinsamiro, Tochukwu Nnadi, Cyriel Dessers, Akor Adams and Salim Fago.

Four of them have never previously played for the Super Eagles, making Morocco their introduction to senior international football. It is a bold move that increases internal competition but also tests cohesion in a tournament where rhythm is everything.

Apart from the perceived effect the absence of Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredricks and the sudden retirement of Captain William Troost-Ekong, another major disruption emerged from an updated FIFA directive. The latest guideline from the global football governing body means African players will not be released to their national teams until December 15. For a team like the Super Eagles, whose players are largely contracted to European clubs, this has disrupted the initial preparation schedule. Originally, Nigeria planned to open camp in Cairo on December 10 before taking on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a preparatory friendly on December 14. Now, the opening of camp has been inevitably postponed by four days, and the friendly has been shifted to December 16.

This condensed preparation window, coupled with the introduction of a few new faces in some key positions and the fresh troubling reports that the gaffer is owed some months’ salary, hardly bodes well for the Super Eagles as they pursue a fourth AFCON title. But if anything, it offers an early glimpse into how their campaign will turn without an inflection point.