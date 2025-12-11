Okoye, Arokodare dropped as Chelle names final Super Eagles AFCON squad [Full List]

Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has recalled goalkeeper Francis Uzoho an Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Chelle unveiled his squad on Wednesday, confirming three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and nine forwards for the continental tournament scheduled for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

The list features several fresh faces across all departments, but see notable names like Maduka Okoye, Victor Boniface and Tolu Arokodare dropped.

In defence, Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Alebiosu receives his maiden call-up, while Slavia Prague centre-back Igoh Ogbu also makes the squad in what appears to be a strategic strengthening of the backline.

The midfield gets a youthful injection with Inter Milan prospect Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, a Remo Stars Academy graduate, joining the fold. He is accompanied by Israel-based Usman Muhammed and former Flying Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi.

Up front, Croatia-based striker Lawal Salim Fago, another former Flying Eagles standout, earns his first senior invitation.

Full 28-Man Squad

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961, Croatia)

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