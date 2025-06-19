Catholic Bishops in Onitsha Province declare Friday for fasting, call for prayers to end killings in Nigeria

ASUU: Catholic bishops declare strike as unnecessary, a burden

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Catholic Bishops of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province have called on Christians and people of goodwill to pray fervently for an end to the persistent killings and bloodshed in Nigeria.

The Bishops, who oversee dioceses in Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi States, have declared Friday, June 20, 2025, as a special day of prayer and fasting. In a joint letter signed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke (Chairman), and the Bishop of Abakaliki, Most Rev. Peter Chukwu (Secretary), the Bishops condemned recent massacres in Yelwata, Benue State, and Eha-Amufu in Enugu State.

The letter, titled “Urgent Prayer Request to Stop Bloodshed in Nigeria,” described the killings as “inhumane, barbaric, and a gross violation of the sanctity and dignity of human life.” It lamented the climate of fear that insecurity has created across many parts of the country.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, condemn in the strongest terms the recent gruesome massacre of our brothers and sisters in Benue State by the so-called herdsmen on Friday night, June 13, 2025,” the letter read.

“We are also deeply anguished by credible reports of similar attacks in Eha-Amufu, Enugu State, on Sunday, June 15. This relentless shedding of innocent blood has shocked and pained us deeply.”

The Bishops called on the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive steps to halt the killings, emphasizing the government’s primary responsibility to protect lives, ensure justice, and restore peace and security.

They also urged all Catholics in the province, particularly priests and religious, to dedicate June 20 to intense prayer and fasting for peace and healing. The faithful are encouraged to offer Holy Masses, pray the Rosary, and observe the Divine Office with the specific intention of ending the violence and honoring the souls of those lost.

“We lift up our eyes to the mountains, for our help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth,” the Bishops declared. “We also appeal to Our Blessed Mother Mary, Queen of Peace and Queen of Nigeria, to intercede for our beloved country.”

The Bishops emphasized that only a return to God through prayer, justice, and unity can restore hope and peace in Nigeria.