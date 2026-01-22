Owerri Catholic Bishops raise alarm over soaring prices, welfare of workers and pensioners

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Catholic Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province have expressed deep concern over the rising prices of goods and essential commodities, warning that the situation is increasingly becoming unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

In a communiqué issued after a two-day meeting in Owerri, the clerics highlighted the impact of economic instability on families, workers, and pensioners, noting that many parents struggle to meet the financial demands of their households.

“In our previous communiqué, we observed that several economic challenges have brought utmost hardship to our people. These challenging situations have worsened as prices of essential commodities continue to increase,” the statement read.

The bishops noted that the rising cost of living has contributed to school dropouts and increased dependency, while discouraging small-scale entrepreneurs and young artisans from exploring new business opportunities. They acknowledged minor reductions in some commodity prices but urged both government and citizens to do more to prevent the economy from sliding into further crisis.

The bishops also called attention to the plight of workers and retirees, citing delayed salaries, unpaid pensions, and poor living conditions. “Work is a sacred duty and a means through which human dignity is expressed. We therefore call on employers, both public and private, to ensure just wages, prompt payment of salaries, and humane working conditions. We urge government authorities to address the plight of retirees by ensuring timely payment of pensions and gratuities, enabling them to live their retirement years with dignity and peace,” the communiqué stated.

On the recently implemented Tax Reform Acts, which came into effect on January 1, 2026, the clerics emphasized the importance of educating citizens about their civic duties while calling for transparency in government spending. “Paying of tax is a necessary duty which every citizen owes his or her country. In turn, government has the duty of responsible use of taxpayers’ money to provide basic amenities for the improvement of the living standards of her citizens,” the bishops said.

The communiqué further stressed that digitization of tax records and maintenance of harmonized databases would reduce fears of multiple taxation and increase efficiency. A transparent and accountable taxation system, the bishops argued, is essential for restoring citizens’ confidence in government policies.

The Owerri Catholic Bishops concluded by reaffirming the Church’s commitment to raising awareness among citizens about responsible tax compliance while continuing to advocate for economic justice, social welfare, and the protection of human dignity.