Catholic Bishops to FG: End Nigeria’s bloodshed, guarantee credible 2027 polls

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Amid fresh concerns over killings and collapsing voter turnout, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has urged the Federal Government to urgently halt the nation’s worsening insecurity and guarantee credible elections in 2027, warning that the twin crises threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

The position was presented at the opening of the CBCN’s 2026 First Plenary Meeting in Abuja by its president, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji.

The session also featured a keynote address by Dr. Mike Omeri and a homily at the opening Mass delivered by Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama.

Ugorji described the country’s security situation as deeply troubling, citing repeated kidnappings and mass killings across several states.

“Our country has continued to experience rising security challenges. We continue to hear sad tales of senseless massacres, mass burials, endless tears and grief. Nigeria continues to bleed endlessly,” he lamented.

He particularly condemned the reported killings in Woro and Nuku communities of Kwara State. The CBCN president said gunmen were exploiting gaps in the nation’s security architecture and striking communities with little resistance.

“In all, the gunmen operate boldly, freely and unchallenged… Yet, they are not arrested through their digital footprints,” he said.

While acknowledging steps taken by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including the declaration of a national security emergency, Ugorji said the current response remains largely reactive.

“To effectively tackle insecurity, government must go beyond declaring a national emergency on security and reactive interventions to invest more in modern technological equipment for surveillance,” he said.

He warned that delays in prosecuting suspects or reintegrating repentant insurgents could erode public confidence.

“Delaying the prosecution of arrested terrorists or pardoning and reintegrating perceived repentant Boko Haram members through the Operation Safe Corridor gives the impression of complicity on the side of government,” he stated.

Concern over elections

The bishops also raised alarm over declining voter turnout and called for urgent electoral reforms ahead of 2027.

“This decline says a lot about citizens trust in the electoral process and calls into question the legitimacy of elected officials in a democratic dispensation,” Ugorji said.

He urged the National Assembly to review the recently amended Electoral Act and make real-time electronic transmission of results mandatory.

“This is the will of the people and has to be respected,” he added.

Warning on tax reform impact

On Nigeria’s 2025 Tax Act, which took effect January 1, 2026, the CBCN acknowledged potential benefits but warned of possible hardship.

“When all is said and done, there are widespread fears that the reforms could raise the living cost for consumers, aggravate hardship and push more jobless youths into criminality,” Ugorji warned.

Illegal mining linked to insecurity

The bishops also described illegal mining as a major driver of insecurity and revenue loss.

“Criminal groups use proceeds from the sale of minerals, such as gold and lithium, to buy weapons and fund terrorist activities across the country,” he said.

Ugorji called for tougher enforcement and the deployment of drone technology and artificial intelligence to monitor remote mining sites.

Omeri: Leadership must serve

In his keynote presentation, Dr. Mike Omeri stressed the need for purpose-driven leadership anchored on service to the common good.

“Leadership of purpose is courageous and does not seek power. Rather, it seeks to serve,” Omeri said.

He added that Nigeria needs leaders who put people first.

“We need leaders who will bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots, who will champion justice, equity, and compassion,” he said.

Kaigama warns leaders

In his homily at the opening Mass, Kaigama cautioned political and religious leaders against the misuse of authority.

He expressed hope that the next general election would reflect the true will of Nigerians.

“We fervently hope that the 2027 elections will be different and every single vote… will count, and the genuine will of the people, respected,” Kaigama said.

The cleric also warned against materialistic distortions of the Christian message.

“Some so-called powerful men of God preach a distorted message that God will make people rich,” he said.

Jubilee Year and transition

Earlier, Ugorji announced the Special Jubilee Year of St. Francis of Assisi proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV, describing it as a call to deeper spiritual renewal and peace.

He also disclosed that he would step down as CBCN president at the end of the plenary.

“I take advantage of this opportunity to thank you for the cooperation and support I received from you all during my tenure as your chief servant,” he said.