Canada introduces policy to allow foreign workers change jobs without permit delay

Canada has introduced a change to its work permit rules, allowing many foreign workers to switch jobs without waiting for permit approval.

This temporary policy is designed to reduce delays, eliminate employment gaps, and support both workers and employers.

Under the new rules, eligible foreign nationals can begin a new job as soon as they submit a work permit application.

Previously, workers were required to wait for full approval before changing roles, often resulting in lost income and hiring delays.

The policy is aimed at improving job mobility, accelerating the hiring process, and helping temporary foreign workers maintain financial stability while navigating job changes in Canada.

This update applies to several categories of foreign workers, including those on maintained status (workers whose permits have expired but have submitted renewal applications), individuals with valid employer-specific permits seeking to change jobs, and workers who previously held permit-exempt positions but now require a permit due to a change in role or employer.

The new flexibility applies to positions under both the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and the International Mobility Program (IMP).

By removing the waiting period for work permit approval, the Canadian government aims to modernise its immigration processes and better align with labour market needs.

Vanguard News