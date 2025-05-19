Canada tightens foreign workers rules as Nigerians, others risk deportation

Canada has introduced stricter rules in its Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), raising concerns among skilled foreign workers, including many Nigerians, who now face greater risks of deportation due to tighter hiring conditions.

Under the new regulations, employers must raise wages for high-skilled foreign hires to at least 20% above the regional median wage.

Companies can now only fill a maximum of 10% of low-wage roles with foreign workers.

These reforms, which took effect between September and November 2024, are designed to prioritise Canadian citizens for available jobs.

The government has also reclassified an estimated 34,000 positions from the high-wage to the low-wage stream, exposing more foreign workers to stricter oversight, fewer benefits, and increased job insecurity.

Many employers, particularly in sectors like hospitality, construction, and agriculture, said the changes are forcing them to scale back foreign hires or avoid renewing contracts due to rising labour costs.

For temporary foreign workers, this means expiring permits without renewal and limited options to secure new qualifying job offers, both of which can lead to deportation.

The caps and wage hikes are also reshaping Canada’s reputation as a top destination for skilled international talents.

Critics warned the policies may deter future applicants, disrupt travel and seasonal employment sectors, and trigger a loss of much-needed labour.

While the Canadian government insisted the reforms protect domestic employment, businesses and migrant advocacy groups are urging for a more balanced approach that recognizes the vital role foreign workers play in sustaining the country’s economy.

