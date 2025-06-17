Benue: Tinubu should end the killings – Olawepo-Hashim

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

…Commiserates with Plateau over death of CAN chairman

A former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has commiserated with the government and people of Benue State on the killings in the State which he said seem to have defied logic and solutions.

It was reported that at least 100 people have been killed in an attack by gunmen in a village in the State, according to Amnesty International Nigeria.

The attack took place from late Friday into the early hours of Saturday in the village of Yelwata.

Reacting to the killing,

Olawepo-Hashim urged President Bola Tinubu to end the killings noting that as the Commander-in-Chief, he should not politically grand stand.

“No excuses, no finger pointing, just end the killings. The bloodletting has gone on for far too long” he said.

Meanwhile, Olawepo-Hashim has also condoled with the Christian community in Plateau State over the death of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Father Polycarp Lubo.

In a condolence letter to the State’s CAN, he maintained that “our heart aches for you in this trying period.”

The frontline politician added that “we celebrate the Late Chairman’s remarkable leadership, dedication to duty and service to the body of Christ.”