Armed robber hacks Okada rider to death, steals motorcycle in Kogi

The Nigeria Police Force

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A commercial motorcycle rider, Adewale Jethro, has been brutally hacked to death by a suspected armed robber who stole his motorcycle in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The tragic incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, along Best Way towards Jehovah Witness Road in Kabba.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Owe Titun Development group, the late Jethro, a resident of Otu community, was said to have been attacked in cold blood, with his head gruesomely smashed by the assailant, who left the murder weapon at the scene.

“We are heartbroken by the horrifying details of this incident. His motorcycle was stolen, and the weapon used to shatter his head and skull was left at the scene. This is not just a crime—it is a barbaric violation of human dignity and a threat to the peace of our community,” the group stated.

The statement, signed by the group’s Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Sunday Olorunmaiye, called on security agencies, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to take swift action to arrest the perpetrator and prevent further bloodshed.

“We strongly condemn this wicked and cowardly act. We can no longer remain silent while evil men steal lives and peace from our midst,” the group added, offering condolences to the victim’s family.

Confirming the incident, Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area received a report around 9:00 a.m. that a man had flagged down a commercial motorcycle rider and offered to pay more than usual to be taken to a remote location.

“The Okada rider, likely motivated by the promise of a higher fare, agreed. But upon reaching the isolated area, the passenger attacked him with a machete and fled with the motorcycle,” Aya explained.

He said the victim was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries before help could reach him.

The police spokesperson warned commercial motorcycle operators to be wary of suspicious passengers, especially those offering unusually high fares to remote areas.

He confirmed that the command has launched an investigation and is actively working to apprehend the fleeing suspect. The remains of Adewale Jethro have been deposited at the mortuary.