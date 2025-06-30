ALGON calls for implementation of local govt autonomy

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has called for the implementation of local government autonomy to strengthen grassroots governance structure .

ALGON National President, Mr Bello Lawal, made the call on Monday during the 2nd Quarter Stakeholders and Citizens Engagement Forum, organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in Abuja.

Lawal, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Akala, a former Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating the autonomy process.

“We at ALGON, and many stakeholders here, believe that the local government system is supposed to be the strongest tier because it is the closest to the people.

“Every Nigerian resides in a local government, not at the state or federal level,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to civil society organisations and the ministry for advocating financial autonomy and lauded President Tinubu for approaching the Supreme Court to pursue direct funding for local governments.

“It’s almost a year since the judgment was delivered. We are hopeful that implementation will commence soon, and we urge the implementation committee to fast-track action,” he said.

Lawal highlighted ongoing national programmes by ALGON aimed at enhancing grassroots development, including the ALGON Primary Healthcare Revitalisation and Operationalisation Programme.

According to him, the initiative seeks to make primary healthcare centres the first point of medical access for all citizens, thereby reducing maternal mortality and improving healthcare for women and children.

He said the programme seeks collaboration with federal and state governments, private sector actors, development partners and traditional institutions.

ALGON is also championing a National Integrated Local Government System, focusing on digital registration of births, deaths, marriages, and indigenisation processes.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), Chief Obinna Nwaka, decried the poor monitoring of constituency projects, and called for urgent renovation of the National Merit House.

“The Merit House is in a state of disrepair. It is not befitting for the calibre of events it is meant to host. The ministry should urgently liaise with the FCT Minister to renovate the facility,” he said.

Nwaka also raised concerns about impersonation during the National Merit Award processes, alleging fraudulent activities by individuals posing as ministry officials.

He recalled a previous case in which CYMS worked with the Department of State Services (DSS) to expose a syndicate collecting large sums from unsuspecting individuals under false pretences of award nominations.

According to him, CYMS remains a critical stakeholder in programme monitoring, mobilisation, and policy implementation and should be carried along in future engagements.

Also, the President of the Forum of Heads of Local Government Administration in Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulrahman Marafa, represented by Mr Attahiru Ibrahim, urged the ministry to involve grassroots administrators in monitoring and evaluation of projects.

“We are the technical people on the ground and understand the challenges at the local level. It is important that we are involved in project supervision and assessments,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised, Mrs Mercy Musa, Acting Secretary of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA), clarified the nomination process for the national honours.

“Nominations are free and open. Advertisements are placed in newspapers and on our website from Dec. 15 to March 31 every year.

“Nominees are assessed by over 50 independent assessors and if found worthy, are confirmed by the President,” she said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Onwusoro Maduka, said the engagement forum was designed to deepen stakeholder participation in the ministry’s activities.

“This forum is a platform for interaction, mutual understanding, and feedback.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to improving the lives of citizens through health, infrastructure, education, and more,especially at the grassroots,” he said.

Jisalo assured stakeholders that the ministry would ensure more inclusive and collaborative efforts moving forward.

“Going forward, we will build more robust relationships with stakeholders.

“We will engage communities and carry stakeholders along to ensure value for money and evidence-based project implementation,” he said.