A memorable night of music, dance and tributes for Uncle Sam at 90

By Mike Ebonugwo and Benjamin Njoku

Yesterday, the golden fish could find no hiding place as Nigerian media professionals and many other prominent Nigerians within and outside the pen fraternity gathered at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, to celebrate and honour a man widely acclaimed as a leading icon and legend of Nigerian journalism. Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, the publicity-shy founder of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of the highly regarded and widely read Vanguard Newspapers, was in the limelight and was being serenaded with music, dance, rib-cracking jokes and, of course, torrents of tributes to mark his birthday after attaining the landmark age of 90 years.

The celebration started days before the grand event with numerous friends and well-wishers across the country pouring encomiums on Uncle Sam for having significantly contributed and still contributing to the evolution of journalistic practice in Nigeria. And he was visibly overwhelmed by the expressions of goodwill and love that he eventually succumbed to being celebrated in spite of his well-noted aversion to celebrating his birthday in spite of his well-earned celebrity status.

For the organisers, it was a mission accomplished after a lot of careful planning. Like ‘conspirators’ committed to a noble cause, they plotted with care, shielding their actions from possible prying eyes and eavesdroppers who may betray them to Uncle Sam.

According to Prince Nduka Obaigbena, a leading member of the ‘conspirators’, “the journey for this party started 20 years ago”. Taking it from there, former Ogun State governor, doyen of the Nigerian media, Chief Segun Osoba, provided details of how the plot to ambush Uncle Sam with a birthday celebration was hatched and executed. According to the elderstatesman who has been a close friend and confidant of the Vanguard publisher for 60 years: ” Sam Amuka is a complex, stubborn and difficult person. We have been together for over 60 years. When you look at him, he looks calm, withdrawn, but underneath is a stubborn person.

“To host this party, he told me many months ago that when it’s due he will be in Brazil. The week he came to tell me that he has finalised arrangements to travel, some members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, came to me and said ‘you’re the only one who can persuade Sam Amuka to accept a party to honour and celebrate him’.”

Continuing, he said he visited Uncle Sam to intimate him of what was being planned for him. But what got for his trouble was to be thoroughly insulted, adding that he reciprocated in kind. But at the end of their friendly face-off, Uncle Sam accepted all the conditions.

But Chief Osoba was also quick to warn just as he did in 2015 when Uncle Sam was being celebrated at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, “the man we’re celebrating today if you don’t keep your eyes on him, he will disappear.” He did not stop there.

“Two years ago he came to my house and said he will like to die before 90. When I asked him why, he said his iniquities were so much that he knew he will end up in hell. My wife said to him, but your humanity and goodness will be weighed by God. And the good you have done will outweigh your iniquities.”

The occasion, as expected, lived up to its billings. Many in the large crowd of who is who in the Nigerian media and well-wishers from all walks of life who graced the occasion had beautiful things to say about Uncle Sam who proudly beamed with smiles.

For Dr Reuben Abati who co-anchored the event with Funke Egbemode and Art Dare Alade, most of the media personalities present were the children Uncle Sam has produced.

Funke, a former president of the NGE, concurred, saying: “It’s a great thing when a father turns 90, especially for the children. He has come a long way and is loved by all. These are the children he raised, mentored and nurtured.”

It was indeed a colourful evening to celebrate the life and achievements of Uncle Sam.

Apart from the glowing tributes and testimonies from friends, family, and admirers, there was a rich fare of music and dance, with extravagant supply of jokes and amusing anecdotes laced with subtle mischief in some cases.

Even before the event formally kicked off, the Sugar Band, led by Akin Sugar, was on hand to set the tone for a lively night of celebration with a blend of lively high tempo high life and contemporary music.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke was among the dignitaries who paid tribute to the birthday boy, taking to the stage to sing and dance much to the appreciation of all those present.

Governor Adeleke’s tribute was brief but heartfelt, expressing gratitude to God for Amuka’s life and wishing him many more years of celebration ahead. The event was a fitting

tribute to a man who has made a lasting impact in Nigeria’s media landscape.

One of the moving tributes of the night was given by President Tinubu, represented at the event by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris.

In his tribute, Tinubu described the celebrant as an institutional memory of Nigerian journalism.

Segun Osoba proposed the toast for a happy Sam, which was followed by a thunderous shout of: “Happy Birthday to You, Uncle Sam”. Thereafter , the celebrant climbed the stage to cut his birthday cake accompanied by his family and friends. He was ushered onto the stage by juju legend, Ebenezer Obey, who rendered a birthday song to him. He later took the floor, dishing out memorable Juju tunes.His performance, often characterized by highlife and gospel influences, was delivered with an energy that spurred members of audience to spring to their feet in dancing. His ability to connect with the crowd, coupled with his vibrant stage attire, made the evening an unforgettable one.

The evening climaxed with the presentation of Lifetime Achievement award to Uncle Sam by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation.