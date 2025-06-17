2027: Tinubu’s endorsement, Shettima’s gain

Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The ambience was that of camaraderie as two popular musical groups entertained the audience in Hausa and Yoruba languages.

The popular Hausa political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, took the stage to render ‘Omologo’, a political anthem now unofficially adopted by the APC.

Rarara, known for composing campaign songs for leading politicians, was greeted with thunderous applause upon his announcement.

His performance held the audience spellbound as party leaders, including the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Adamu Aliero, swayed to the rhythm from their seats, some rising to join in chants. The infectious chorus quickly reverberated across the hall, adding a cultural spark to the day’s political declaration.

Similarly, popular Yoruba Fuji artist, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal—widely known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate, added colour to the live performance that resonated with the crowd. Known for his masterful stagecraft and enduring influence in Yoruba music, Kwam 1’s presence contributed to the celebratory atmosphere of the evening.

The dual performance of Rarara and Kwam 1 underscored the party’s appeal across Nigeria’s diverse cultural landscape, bridging North and South with music in celebration of the President’s endorsement.

The event also witnessed loud renditions of ‘On your mandate we shall stand, a popular chant among Tinubu supporters, which evoked scenes from the 2025 budget presentation at the National Assembly where lawmakers had chorused the slogan in solidarity with the President.

While the song has become a rallying cry for Tinubu loyalists, its repeated use in formal settings has sparked concern among critics who argue it undermines institutional independence. Civil society groups and opposition figures have criticized the trend, warning of growing personality politics and weakened democratic norms.

It’s the first national summit by the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Old Banquet Hall, otherwise known as the State House Conference was filled to capacity. Notble bigwigs in the party attended the summit including President Tinubu, his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas and members of the National Assembly.

Also present in their numbers were the Progressive Governors Forum led by its Chairman and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Members of Tinubu’s cabinet, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and all the APC heavy weight from different parts of the country.

Summit turned endorsement

The national summit with the theme: Renewed Hope Agenda: The journey so far,’ was supposed to be a stock-taking event of President Tinubu’s two years in office but it turned out to be an endorsement forum for the president.

Speaker after speaker showered encomium on the administration for what they described as ‘summa cum laude’ performance.

To set the ball rolling, the Uzodimma-led PGF in an unanimous backing, moved a motion to adopt Tinubu for second tenure.

The motion was seconded by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Uzodimma pledged the governors’ commitment to delivering victory in 2027.

The party’s National Chairman, Dr Ganduje, who spoke on behalf of the National Working Committee, NWC, said: “We are united in our support for President Tinubu. He remains the best candidate to lead the country through this critical period.”

Ganduje’s pronouncement solidified what had become evident throughout the summit – President Tinubu remains the undisputed leader of the ruling party and its presumptive flag bearer.

The endorsement carried significant weight within the APC, particularly as the party moves to close ranks in the face of opposition realignments.

With formal primaries still constitutionally required, the declaration by the NWC and party stakeholders all but guarantees Tinubu’s re-nomination.

The endorsement was also echoed by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who moved a similar motion on behalf of the National Assembly leadership.

Flanked by Speaker of the House and other key lawmakers, Akpabio praised Tinubu’s political acumen and economic policies:

“Despite the difficult 2023 election, President Tinubu has repositioned Nigeria on a path to growth. I see a clear momentum in his favour for 2027,” he said.

Observers note that the endorsements from governors and lawmakers signal deep internal consensus within the APC, effectively eliminating serious internal challenges to Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Shettima left out

However, as all the speakers took turns to eulogize President Tinubu’s performance at the event, none of them had the courtesy to also mention the role of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who was seated beside the President.

They failed to mention how he helped to navigate the country’s economy out of the troubled waters.

It’s not yet established whether the omission was an oversight or deliberate but there have been insinuations that Senator Shettima may be a one term vice-president despite his loyalty to his boss.

Possible replacement

In fact, some names have been branded as the possible replacements of the Kanuri born politician.

Such names include the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the NSA, Mallam Ribadu.

But as a master strategist, President Tinubu was quick to douse the tension and immediately, tacitly endorsed Shettima as his running mate.

As he grabbed the microphone to address the party faithful, Tinubu said: “Let me, from the Vice-President, if you have the signature for the prerogative of mercy, I can cede a little bit of it to you. I will start this protocol excusing you because we’re a tag-team.”

Following the endorsement, Tinubu expressed confidence that more members of opposition parties will defect to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to his endorsement as the sole candidate, the President, who responded with optimism, said: “The endorsement today, the carry-go inspiration; I know road. We will lead you on to that Promised Land. The resuscitation of the Nigeria economy is on course, it’s here, the hope is standing before you, take it on. You are the leaders and the conscience of this country. Nigeria will be industrialised. We will achieve our goals.

N-East APC endorses Tinubu/Shettima

Despite the intrigues and unfolding drama, the North-East of the APC, on Sunday, officially endorsed the continuation of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing major achievements made under the current administration.

The endorsement came during the North-East APC Consultative Meeting held in Gombe, where leading political figures, party stakeholders, and a wide array of supporters convened to reaffirm their loyalty and chart a course for the region’s political future.

Prominent among those present were Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), alongside the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori; and other senior party officials.

Delivering a keynote address, Governor Zulum praised the Tinubu-led administration’s performance since assuming office in 2023, pointing to achievements in health, education, women and youth empowerment, fiscal reforms, and national cohesion.

“This administration has shown that it is possible to lead with purpose, reform with courage, and unite with compassion. The North-East is solidly behind President Tinubu and Vice- President Shettima because the results are visible,” Zulum declared.

He stressed that a renewed mandate in 2027 would consolidate the progress made under the “Renewed Hope” agenda, describing it as the most ambitious and inclusive national development plan in recent years.

Also speaking, Governor Buni said that the Tinubu/Shettima leadership has rekindled national confidence, especially in the North-East, where security, infrastructure, and youth engagement have markedly improved.

The party leaders called on Nigerians across regions to rally behind the APC, stating that continuity in governance is essential to building on current reforms and delivering a stable and prosperous Nigeria.

A party source hinted that before the Sunday meeting, there was an attempt by few persons within the zone to scuttle the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket.

It was also alleged that a powerful person from the area is having the backing of a highly placed member of the National Executive Committee, but the move so far has not gotten the approval of President Tinubu.

According to an APC member, Shettima has been loyal to President Tinubu and supportive of all the programmes of the government.

