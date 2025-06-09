2027: No single party can defeat Tinubu — Ex-presidential candidate Onovo

A former presidential candidate, Chief Martin Onovo, says it will be difficult for any single opposition party to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Onovo, who was the candidate of the defunct National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2015, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the only way to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next presidential election is a strong alliance of opposition parties against the ruling party.

Onovo described the coalition being championed by former PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other like-minded leaders to challenge Tinubu in 2027 as a step in the right direction.

“I was the brain behind the largest coalition ever in the Fourth Republic, which birthed the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and I can tell you that coalition is the only way because a united minority is stronger than a divided majority.

“The coalition will win the 2027 election with 99 per cent votes if it is not self-sabotaged.

“Take it to the bank; it will not fail; it will succeed and defeat the ruling party convincingly if they do it well.

“If the coalition is not self-sabotaged, it will be difficult for APC to return in 2027,” Onovo, also an activist and Head of Policy Positions, Movement for Fundamental Change (MFC),” he said.

On the mid-year assessment of the present administration, Onovo said not much had been achieved in the area of security and provision of basic needs to the masses.

He urged Tinubu to use the remaining years of his first term to do more to tackle security challenges and improve living standards.

Onovo also advised Tinubu to strengthen his cabinet with technocrats and competent people in order to fulfil his campaign promises to Nigerians effectively.

“The president needs to be clear about his objectives; he should be all out to better the welfare and security of ordinary Nigerians in the city and remotest areas.

“We need competent people in positions, not loyalists. Let us get the right people, right strategies and ethical environment while the President provides leadership and takes responsibility.

“We need the right commanders with strategies in security and economy to end insecurity and suffering. We must not sacrifice performance for loyalty,” Onovo said.

Onovo also urged the president to fight corruption more vigorously and reduce the inequality index, which he blamed for insecurity and social tensions. (NAN